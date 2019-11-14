From student to teacher, senior Kara Bown has been a steadying presence for WSU volleyball

Wichita State libero Kara Bown is the Shockers’ only four-year senior on the team this season. After three years of waiting, Bown has become the go-to libero for WSU, which hosts Tulsa on Friday. Courtesy

As the only back-row player left from Wichita State volleyball’s last great team in 2017, Kara Bown carries a certain reverence within the program today.

Bown was the understudy to Dani and Gabi Mostrom and Hanna Shelton and current teammate Giorgia Civita, the Shockers’ All-American candidate at libero who has missed all of this season with a knee injury. Bown has seen some of the best go to work, picked their minds, and developed into WSU’s steady presence on the back row in her senior season.

Friday will be a celebration of Bown, the program’s lone four-year senior, when the Shockers (7-19, 4-10 AAC) take on Tulsa (15-12, 8-6) at 7 p.m. at Koch Arena, but Bown has selflessly spent her final season with the team trying to pass on the wisdom she’s collected over the last four years.

“I feel like I learned from some of the best, and I got to see just how hard they work every day and their day-to-day mentality,” Bown said. “I just kept working hard and hoping that one day I would eventually get my shot. I’ve tried to bring that same mentality of hard work, and hopefully I’ve helped along our young (defensive specialists) because I know they’re going to be crucial to the team in the future. Now I feel like the roles have kind of been reversed for me.”

Bown played sparingly in her two years at WSU, as coach Chris Lamb used her mostly as a substitution server. That role expanded last season, playing alongside Civita and registering 189 digs.

But when Civita suffered her season-ending injury during the offseason, Bown knew she was going to have to step up for the Shockers this season on the back row. The senior from Lincoln, Neb., has responded with her best season to date. She has recorded a career-high 276 digs and a career-best 3.4 digs per set.

“After watching (other liberos) every day in practice, I knew what I had to do,” Bown said. “I tried to go after every ball and hold my teammates accountable. Those girls knew what it took to be great and to win. I learned so much from them and I’ve tried to bring that with me every day in practice.”

That kind of leadership has been invaluable for the Shockers. While they will get Civita back for next season, WSU has three freshmen currently learning under Bown in Arianna Arjomand, Lily Liekweg and Shea Lauria.

Lately, Bown has been providing an excellent example on the court of what a libero should do. In her last four matches, Bown has recorded 75 digs — a 5.0 digs per set mark that is around where Civita has typically performed. Bown said she has been happy to play the best volleyball of her career in her final season.

“I feel like I’m more confident than I’ve ever been, and I really do believe that I can be in control of that back row,” Bown said. “You have to go outside of your comfort zone a little bit and be more of a vocal leader and be more aggressive to get there, but I feel like I’ve been doing that. I think the mentality I’ve developed has really affected my level of play.”

Friday will be the last home game in Bown’s career and her second-to-last volleyball game in her career. After graduating from WSU this spring, Bown, a biology major, plans on applying to medical school with the goal of becoming a doctor some day.

While her last two years were spent trying to help the Shockers rebuild to their former NCAA Tournament ways, Bown said she has enjoyed her four years with WSU and thinks the program is trending back in the right direction.

“Friday is going to be emotional, probably more so after the game,” Bown said. “I’m going to be focused on the match first, but playing in front of that crowd one last time is going to be something that’s really special. It’s been an awesome four years building up these relationships with all of the girls. I’m going to cherish it and cherish this one last time at home with them.”