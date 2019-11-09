Shockers overcome ice-cold shooting to improve to 2-0 with win over Texas Southern

Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis dunks the ball against Texas Southern during the second half of their 69-63 win at Koch Arena on Saturday. The Wichita Eagle

It’s not often that Wichita State has to lean on its Koch Arena crowd for a non-conference game in November.

But it’s also not often that the Shockers go 13 minutes in between field goals at Koch Arena and miss 32 times in one half.

The end result, a 69-63 Wichita State victory, may have been routine, but the Shockers’ performance on Saturday against an out-matched opponent in Texas Southern was anything but.

In a certain light, WSU will take a win where it shot just 24.2% from the field and missed 50 of its 66 shots. It’s not often that teams can emerge victorious when its offense struggles to that degree. But it’s also concerning that the Shockers had that level of difficulty to produce open looks and makes against Texas Southern.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nevertheless, WSU improved to 2-0 largely because it made 34 of 42 shots at the foul line. Sophomore Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 22 points, while Dexter Dennis scored 19 and Grant Sherfield finished with 13 points. That trio combined to make 27 of 31 free throws.

In a game where the Shockers were favored by 20 points, they entered the final five minutes tied at 53 with the team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It wasn’t until Dennis drilled a corner three-pointer for a 56-53 lead that WSU gained separation.

Sherfield followed with four straight free throws to extend WSU’s lead to 60-55 with 4:05 remaining. Texas Southern trimmed its deficit to 62-59 and had a possession in the final 90 seconds, but WSU registered the defensive stop and Dennis and Sherfield added three straight free throws to close the game out.

Give Texas Southern credit for pushing the Shockers in a game where the underdog shot under 40%, missed 10 free throws and finished with 20 turnovers.

Every time a potential WSU rally began in the second half, Texas Southern silenced the crowd with a clutch make.

When WSU erased a four-point deficit early in the second half, John Jones drilled a three to restore the Texas Southern lead. Stevenson scored five straight points to give WSU a 36-33 lead, only for Tyrik Armstrong to swish a three-pointer to bring the Tigers back.

After trading baskets three times, Morris Udeze tied the game at 45 on a put-back with 8:59 remaining, only for Jones to once again come through with back-to-back difficult shots to give Texas Southern a 50-47 lead with 7:47 left.

But Dennis and Stevenson combined for 26 of their 37 points in the second half and their offense helped propel the Shockers to victory.

Wichita State’s ice-cold first half began in earnest. Sophomore Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, making his first career start, scored on a put-back on WSU’s second possession to tie the score at 2.

But over the next 13 minutes, the Shockers’ offense reverted back to their winter struggles from last season. It didn’t matter from where WSU shot, it was a clank. During its streak of 21 misses, WSU missed seven layups, 10 mid-range jumpers and four three-pointers. Clank, clank, clank.

When WSU ran its ball-screen offense, the screens weren’t set crisply and the ball handlers created no separation. When WSU tried its motion offense, there was no crisp ball movement or cuts being made. The combination led to almost all of WSU’s shots ending in contested, low-percentage looks.

WSU doesn’t keep records for things like most misses and lowest field goal percentage in a half, but there’s a good chance WSU’s 32 misses and 13.5% shooting in Saturday’s first half would chart.

On the injury front, freshman Noah Fernandes (left foot) made his Shocker debut after missing eight weeks due to injury and sophomore guard Jamarius Burton did not play on Saturday and had his right ankle in a walking boot. Senior center Jaime Echenique (left hand) missed the game due to injury and is not expected back until the end of the month.