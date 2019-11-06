Wichita to host USA women’s volleyball team in final tune-up before 2020 Olympics

Koch Arena has served as the site of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge since it was created in the 2012-13 season. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita will be the only city in the country to host the United States women’s volleyball team before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Visit Wichita announced Wednesday that Wichita has been selected as the host site for Volleyball Nations League preliminary matches, a tournament that national teams will use to prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will play three matches in three days at Wichita State’s Koch Arena from June 9-11, as the Americans will take on Belgium, Japan and Turkey. All-session tickets are on sale at GoShockers.com starting at $50.

It will be the only chance for volleyball fans in the States to catch the national team before they head to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, which Visit Wichita believes will attract fan interest from across the region. Although the final roster isn’t set, the national team should feature several college volleyball stars from the Midwest and many of the same players who will star on the world stage months later in Tokyo.

The Volleyball Nations League schedule will send the U.S. team to Brazil, Serbia, Germany and China with Wichita representing the home matches for the team.

After a round-robin schedule that lasts five weeks, the top five countries joins host China for the VNL Finals from July 1-5. The USA women have won the last two VNL championships and the $1 million top prize.