What this senior did in the summer could make WSU women’s basketball more dangerous

SHARE COPY LINK

Upgrading the offense has been one of the top priorities this offseason for the Wichita State women’s basketball team.

In American Athletic Conference play, the Shockers finished last in scoring, second-to-last in assists and eighth in three-point shooting percentage.

WSU coach Keitha Adams wanted to see improvement from the team’s two returning point guards — senior Ashley Reid and sophomore Seraphine Bastin — and the duo have progressed this summer right on pace. That showed in last Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Koch Arena.

“I think they’re both a lot more confident,” Adams said. “They’ve put in a lot more time in shooting the basketball. They’re always first in our sprints. Just their work ethic from both Ashley and Seraphine is really tremendous. When you work hard, you go hard every day and good things happen. Both of them go hard every day.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Last season was the first year playing at the Division I level for both Reid, a junior college transfer, and Bastin, who arrived as a freshman from Belgium. The transition showed up the most in their three-point shooting numbers, as Reid connected on 20.9% (9 of 43) of her attempts with Bastin just behind her at 19.2% (5 of 26).

Almost all of those attempts were on catch-and-shoot looks, per Synergy, so the focus for both this summer was improving in that facet. If they can start connecting from deep, then that would open up the floor more for sharpshooters like Carla Bremaud and Maya Brewer to thrive.

“I feel like I worked really hard in the summer and I still need to work harder, but I think I’m in better shape now,” Reid said. “I’m more confident in my shot. I’m really excited to be out there playing again.”

Adams also sees an area of improvement in the team’s transition offense. Last season the Shockers pushed the pace slightly below the national average and scored at just the No. 310-ranked rate in transition, per Synergy.

Adams was particularly pleased with how Bastin, Reid and Bremaud attacked in transition for their team in the black and yellow scrimmage. Reid scored a scrimmage-high eight points, while Bastin added seven points, including a three.

“There’s some familiarity and comfort level there that they have with one another,” Adams said. “Ashley was real aggressive attacking the basket. The black group got into the paint almost every time down.

“We had trouble scoring last year. We’re really focusing on fast breaks.”