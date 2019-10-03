Here’s why this dunk by Dexter Dennis should have Shocker fans excited

SHARE COPY LINK

Basketball season is quickly approaching and if Wichita State fans needed a reminder, look no further than this highlight-reel dunk by Dexter Dennis captured at a Shocker practice this week.

The video, recorded by Twitter user @eva_preneur32, starts during a drill with Dennis dribbling down the middle of the floor on a fast break. He dribbles past freshman defender Grant Sherfield into the paint, plants off his left leg, cocks the ball back in his right hand and delivers a ferocious tomahawk jam over 7-foot teammate Asbjorn Midtgaard.

If Dennis pulled it off it in a game, there’s little doubt it would be the No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

That type of athleticism is nothing new to Shocker fans who have paid attention to Dennis’ gravity-defying dunks in practice and before games.

But something that should get WSU fans excited is seeing Dennis looking way more comfortable dribbling than he did in his freshman season. He was equipped with that explosion last season, but rarely was able to unlock it in the halfcourt without a tight enough handle to dribble by defenders.

Although this came in transition against a back-pedaling defender, Dennis looked smooth dribbling to the rim. If he can add that part to his game, Dennis should fulfill a lot of predictions of an upcoming breakout season.

Of course, Dennis showed he was much more than just a dunker as a freshman at WSU. He averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds, shot 40% on three-pointers, showed a knack for offensive rebounds and instantly became the team’s lock-down defender.

Shocker fans can catch Dennis and the rest of his WSU teammates in action this Saturday at the Black & Yellow scrimmage at Koch Arena, which starts at 11 a.m.