Here’s the only chance for a sneak peek at Shocker basketball before season starts

Wichita State is keeping the format unchanged for how it introduces its men’s and women’s basketball teams to Shocker fans this fall.

The second rendition of the Black & Yellow scrimmage, an intrasquad scrimmage doubleheader, will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Koch Arena. The women’s team will go through warmups and scrimmage the first hour, followed by the same from the men’s team.

It will be the first and only chance for Shocker fans to catch their first glimpse of the 2019-20 teams before their exhibition games. The men play Northeastern State in an Oct. 29 exhibition and open their season Nov. 5 against Omaha, while the women’s team play Missouri Southern State in a Nov. 4 exhibition and opens the regular season on Nov. 9 against Northern Iowa.

The men’s team will have six newcomers who will make their Koch Arena debut, including highly touted prospects Tyson Etienne, Grant Sherfield, Noah Fernandes, DeAntoni Gordon, Josaphat Bilau and Trey Wade. WSU also returns seven of its top nine scorers from last year’s 22-win team, including notables Dexter Dennis, Jamarius Burton, Jaime Echenique and Erik Stevenson.

The women’s team is much more experienced, led by returning point guard Seraphine Bastin and wing Carla Bremaud. The team also has a senior trio of Raven Prince, Ashley Reid and Maya Brewer.

Since the move from Shocker Madness, held during a weekday night, there will be no dunk contest or three-point contest.

Fans are also invited to stop by an athletic department garage sale from 7-9:45 that Saturday morning inside the Aetna Multi-Purpose gym (entrance is on east side of Koch Arena). Items are available on a first-come, first-served basis and include jerseys and uniforms, assorted apparel, bags and equipment.

Prices listed are non-negotiable and customers are encouraged to pay with cash, however credit cards will be accepted.