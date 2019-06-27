Eric Wedge to complete his first WSU baseball staff with standout recruiter: sources

Eric Wedge makes first appearance as coach Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall talks with new baseball coach Eric Wedge. Wedge made his first appearance as the new WSU baseball coach to a crowd gathered at Marcus Welcome Center on the campus of WSU on Tuesday, June 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall talks with new baseball coach Eric Wedge. Wedge made his first appearance as the new WSU baseball coach to a crowd gathered at Marcus Welcome Center on the campus of WSU on Tuesday, June 4.

The new Wichita State baseball assistant coach isn’t a former Shocker star player, like many fans expected, but he does have past ties with WSU and fits the bill as a top-notch recruiter.

First-year coach Eric Wedge is expected to complete his staff for the 2020 season on Thursday afternoon when he announces the addition of Mike Sirianni as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Wichita State, multiple sources have told the Eagle.

The timing comes five weeks after Sirianni accepted the head coaching position at Tarleton State, a Division II school in Texas. He has spent the past three seasons as head coach at Regis University, a Division II school in Colorado, where he compiled a 73-79 record.

In just under a month since he was hired May 29, Wedge (a WSU standout catcher from 1987-89) has filled his staff. He decided to retain Mike Pelfrey (a WSU star pitcher from 2003-05) as the team’s pitching coach, then he convinced Loren Hibbs (a WSU star outfielder from 1982-84) to retire after 27 seasons as Charlotte’s head coach to accept a position as the program’s director of operations.

Outside of Hibbs, WSU’s coaching staff has a combined one season of Division I coaching experience. WSU could still add a volunteer assistant, as well. While inexperienced at the Division I level in this capacity, Sirianni has carved out a reputation in the coaching world as a standout recruiter.

Sirianni doesn’t boast the past Shocker credentials like some other candidates who sources told the Eagle also interviewed for the job, like Kevin Hooper, Mark Standiford and P.J. Forbes, but he does have past ties with WSU and possibly Wedge.

For the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Sirianni was a volunteer assistant for WSU under former coach Todd Butler. Sirianni is credited for playing a role in bringing together WSU’s 2015 recruiting class, which ended up ranked No. 2 in the country by Collegiate Baseball News and produced double-digit draft picks. WSU’s 2016 recruiting class was also ranked No. 18 nationally by Collegiate Baseball News.

Sirianni also served as an associate scout for the Cleveland Indians from 2007-11, which overlaps the time when Wedge (2003-09) was manager of the Major League Baseball club. It is unclear if Wedge and Sirianni worked closely together during that time.

Before his time as volunteer assistant at WSU from 2015-16, Sirianni was the lead assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Newman from 2011-14. He also spent one season, in 2008, as an assistant coach at Iowa Western and one season, in 2007, as a volunteer assistant at Arkansas State, where he finished his playing career in 2005.

Now that Wedge and Sirianni can get to work recruiting for WSU, they will have a challenge building their 2020 roster.

The Shockers graduated four seniors who were four of the team’s best players (Luke Ritter, Jordan Boyer and Mason O’Brien as hitters, then Clayton McGinness as the team’s ace), then lost two important bullpen arms to the draft with reliever Alex Segal (Atlanta Braves) and Mitchell Walters (Tampa Bay Rays) both signing contracts this summer.

And since Butler was fired, WSU has seen five notable transfers with the biggest being Jacob Katzfey, a senior-to-be who started 53 games in the outfield for the Shockers last season. The other four transfers are senior catcher Noah Croft, sophomore third baseman Jake Plastiak, sophomore pitcher Cal Carver and sophomore pitcher Miller Pleimann.

It is currently unclear how many of WSU’s incoming 2020 recruits who were recruited by Butler have remained committed to the Shockers under Wedge.