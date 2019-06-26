‘I feel like I’m good enough’: WSU’s Conner Frankamp gets NBA Summer League chance with Lakers

AfterShocks coaching staff joins Taylor Eldridge to talk WSU alumni team (January 2019) The Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge is joined by the Aftershocks coaching staff of Karon Bradley, J.R. Simon and Zach Bush to talk about the WSU alumni team being included in this summer’s TBT at Koch Arena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (January 2019) The Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge is joined by the Aftershocks coaching staff of Karon Bradley, J.R. Simon and Zach Bush to talk about the WSU alumni team being included in this summer’s TBT at Koch Arena.

Wichita native Conner Frankamp will get an opportunity to play for his favorite NBA team this summer.

The former Wichita State standout announced Wednesday he has reached an agreement to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic from July 1-3 in Sacramento and then the NBA Summer League from July 5-15 in Las Vegas.

Frankamp told the Eagle that he discovered the news from his agent while golfing on Wednesday and he will leave for California on Thursday and play in the California Classic next Monday at 8 p.m. against the Miami Heat with the game broadcast on NBA TV.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play at that level, so I’m really excited for the opportunity,” said Frankamp, who has been a life-long Kobe Bryant fan. “I’ve loved the Lakers my entire life, so it’s pretty cool to get the chance to play for them. I would have been happy to play with any team, but for it to be them I couldn’t believe it.”

Frankamp did not receive a look from NBA teams following his senior season at Wichita State when he averaged 10.6 points, shot 36 percent on three-pointers and posted a 5.8 assist-to-turnover ratio.

But that changed after Frankamp earned first-team all-league honors as a rookie with BC Beroe in the top-tier league in Bulgaria. Frankamp was third in the league in scoring at 19.4 points, made 49 percent of his three-pointers and added 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for Beroe, which finished second in the league and lost to the eventual champions in the playoff semifinals in mid-May.

“I thought I had a really good year and it was a different experience in Bulgaria,” Frankamp said. “I was able to shoot the ball pretty well and I think I gained some of my confidence back playing over there.

“I was the point guard, so I had the ball in my hands a lot and I was able to shoot off the dribble, which I think is my best shot.”

The transition to playing with potential NBA players will certainly change some of Frankamp’s floor game. He said he’ll likely shift back to the role he played at Wichita State: a turnover-free ball handler and reliable shooter.

It will be a busy summer for Frankamp, who will play seven games in 10 days in Sacramento (July 1-3) and Las Vegas (July 5-15), then back in Wichita with the Wichita State alumni team, the Aftershocks, in The Basketball Tournament at Koch Arena from July 25-28.

Frankamp also told the Eagle that he has already signed a contract for the 2019-20 season with the Rethymno Cretan Kings in Greece’s top-tier league, which runs from October to May.

“Hopefully I can be a steady point guard and get my teammates the ball in the right spots and then knock down open shots that I get,” Frankamp said. “And then on defense, my main thing is I have to keep my man in front of me.”

Following Frankamp on television

Monday, July 1: Lakers vs. Heat, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 2: Lakers vs. Warriors, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 3: Lakers vs. Kings, 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

Friday, July 5: Lakers vs. Bulls, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 6: Lakers vs. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Monday, July 8: Lakers vs. Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10: Lakers vs. Knicks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)