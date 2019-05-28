After successful NBA rookie season, Park Hill’s Landry Shamet is giving back to KC

Landry Shamet talks about historic playoff moment Former Wichita State star and KC native Landry Shamet was in Wichita on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 promoting his youth basketball camp. Shamet talked about his go-ahead 3-pointer that capped the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history on April 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Wichita State star and KC native Landry Shamet was in Wichita on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 promoting his youth basketball camp. Shamet talked about his go-ahead 3-pointer that capped the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history on April 15, 2019.

Fresh off his debut NBA season that ended with second-team all-rookie honors, Landry Shamet is returning to Kansas City this summer to host a youth basketball camp.

The Landry Shamet Basketball Camp will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m on July 22 and 23 at his alma mater, Park Hill High School, 7701 NW Barry Road. The cost of $100 will get each camper a T-shirt, lunch both days and a picture and autograph with Shamet. Campers can sign up at landryshametbasketballcamps2019.com.

According to Shamet, the majority of the proceeds will be donated to the charity of his choice: Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas.

“I feel like it’s important to capitalize on the platform you have and being a good role model,” Shamet said. “I’ve always wanted to give back to the kids and impact lives at a young age, that’s always been important to me. I’m excited to have the opportunity to be around kids and help a great charity that supports youth and growing kids who might need role models and good influences in their lives.”

Shamet just wrapped up a successful rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers, which drafted him No. 26 overall last June, and the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded for him in February. Shamet averaged 9.1 points and made 42% of his three-pointers, leading all NBA rookies with the fourth-most three-pointers made by a rookie in NBA history.

In his first year in the NBA, Shamet experienced the exhilaration of betting on himself by leaving early and being drafted in the first round, earning a spot in the rotation for a title contender, then being blindsided by a trade in the middle of the season.

“I learned really fast about what the business side of the NBA was like,” Shamet said. “I’m glad in hindsight it did all happen when it did this early in my career. Moving forward I don’t feel like there’s anything that’s going to hit me that I don’t know how to handle.

“I was figuring out what life was like in the NBA and how I was going to make it and survive, then in the middle of me finding my groove my life gets turned on its head. I’m going to move across the country in the middle of the night. It was crazy. Having that tornado of emotions going on and everything happening so quickly, I think it will be easy now to handle whatever else comes.”

If anything, Shamet thrived even more given an expanded role in Los Angeles. He started 23 of 25 games with the Clippers, which surprised those around the league by securing a spot in the NBA playoffs.

That’s when Shamet delivered on the biggest stage, as it was his three-pointer with 16 seconds left in Game 2 of a first-round series against the Golden State Warriors that highlighted the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history, as the Clippers erased a 31-point deficit to win 135-131 at Oracle Arena on April 15. The next day, the Clippers’ front office had enlarged a picture of the shot and framed it for Shamet.

“It was better being on the road because of the reaction,” Shamet said, grinning. “You can hear it and feel the energy get sucked out of the arena. I like moments like that when you’re on the road more and you can feel it in the arena. It was a really cool memory.”

Although the Clippers lost the series to the Warriors, many expected the two-time defending champions to roll through with a sweep. The series lasted six games, the same amount as the Houston Rockets took the Warriors and two more games than the Portland Trail Blazers lasted in the Western Conference Finals.

The whole season was surreal in a way for Shamet, who went from guiding the Shockers in their first season in the American Athletic Conference to defending Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the NBA playoffs in the span of one year.

Playing for the 48-win Clippers was an experience Shamet loved, as he saw similarities between how the Clippers thrived being the underdog to how Marshall has built his powerhouse at WSU.

“It was one of the best team atmospheres that I’ve been a part of, from top to bottom, the front office, the coaches, the staff, every player, it was a college-esque type of feel,” Shamet said. “We all liked each other. We would go to dinner and hang out and talk and sit in the locker room for way too long after practice. It was cool to have that feel and have no egos and everybody just cared about what was best for all of us.”