WSU baseball knocks 7th-ranked ECU out of AAC Tournament with second win in three days

For the second time in three days, Wichita State knocked off top-seeded East Carolina, eliminating the No. 7-ranked Pirates from the American Athletic Conference baseball tournament on Friday in Clearwater, Florida.

Senior Mason O’Brien smacked two home runs and tied the AAC Tournament record with six RBIs as the Shockers bludgeoned ECU 12-5, reaching the AAC semifinals for the first time. WSU’s offense finished with 15 hits and the 12 runs tied for WSU’s second-most this season.

WSU (28-30) will need to beat Connecticut (35-22) twice on Saturday to make it to the winner-take-all championship game on Sunday. WSU was tied with UConn entering the ninth inning but lost 9-7 to the Huskies on Thursday. Saturday’s first game will start at 9 a.m. Central.

But to even be in the situation is a stunning turnaround for the Shockers, who had to win their last regular season game to qualify for the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed. To be able to beat a team with NCAA championship aspirations twice in three days is without question the season’s crowning achievement.

While ECU dominated the rest of the American, winning 21 of 24 games against the other seven teams in the conference, the Shockers had the Pirates’ number, winning three of five games in the last two weeks.

On Friday, WSU led by double digits after three innings.

The first blow came in the second inning when Jacob Katzfey, David VanVooren and Jordan Boyer all delivered two-out singles to score a run. After Luke Ritter was hit by a pitch to load the bases, O’Brien clobbered his first home run over the right-field fence on the first pitch for a 5-0 lead.

ECU got a run back in the top half of the third inning, but WSU’s momentum carried into the bottom half. The Shockers scored two on ECU mistakes, then two more on RBI hits from VanVooren (a double down the left-field line) and Ritter before O’Brien hit another home run, once again over the right-field wall, giving WSU an 11-1 lead.

That gave starter Liam Eddy more than enough cushion, as the sophomore delivered one of the best outings of the season on the mound. Eddy allowed three earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, striking out seven with no walks in 6 1/3 innings to seal the victory for WSU.

It was the first time since 2015 that WSU has won two games in a conference tournament.

The Shockers had five lead-off hits and finished 7 for 17 with runners in scoring position. O’Brien led the way with a 3-for-5 performance with two runs scored, six RBIs, a double and two home runs, while Jordan Boyer, Ritter, Paxton Wallace, Jack Sigrist, Katzfey and VanVooren all had two hits apiece.