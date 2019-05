Wichita State Shockers Landry Shamet talks about historic playoff moment May 21, 2019 03:47 PM

Former Wichita State star and KC native Landry Shamet was in Wichita on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 promoting his youth basketball camp. Shamet talked about his go-ahead 3-pointer that capped the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history on April 15, 2019.