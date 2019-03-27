New York, New York: Shockers’ season-long transformation carries WSU to NIT semifinals

Start spreadin’ the news ...

Gregg Marshall could hear Frank Sinatra’s crystal-clear crooning in his mind, so he couldn’t help but hum along to the notes of the 1978 rendition of “New York, New York” on his way back to the locker room.

The Wichita State coach was grinning from ear to ear, well aware a water bath was awaiting him inside the next door. This was far from the best achievement in his 12-year tenure with the Shockers, but in this moment, nothing felt better. WSU had just turned away more than 10,000 screaming fans at Assembly Hall in defeating Indiana on Tuesday evening.

Now, Marshall and the Shockers are headed to New York City — Madison Square Garden, to be exact — for a semifinal game in the National Invitation Tournament next Tuesday.

“You know, we’ve won a lot of games, man,” Marshall said, reflecting on the celebration. “I can’t say it’s the most fun I’ve ever had winning games because we’ve been to the Final Four, we’ve gone 35-0, we came back down 17 points to win when our streak was going. There’s been some tremendous wins ...

“But nothing is better than that right now.”

Shockers excited about making it to NYC in the NIT? Just a little. Good for them. What a turnaround this season. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/S8D2pgY2jO — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) March 27, 2019

Maybe this celebration felt different is because the circumstances are so different than those past memories of excellence. Those Shockers teams were veteran-laden. They were used to winning. They expected to win.

But these Shockers?

They lost 11 games by the end of January, already the most losses by a WSU team since 2010. They lost their first six road games by more than a combined 100 points. They were inexperienced. They didn’t know how to win.

That’s what makes this 14-3 close to the season even more special for Marshall and his players. They have seen the lows. They know how much it hurt and how much pain they endured during a 1-6 start to American Athletic Conference play. Now they know the feeling of overcoming adversity and turning their season around.

“There’s something special that’s going on right now,” WSU senior Samajae Haynes-Jones said.

These players can afford to look back now, to examine what they learned from those lowest of lows. WSU senior Markis McDuffie said after suffering a 20-point loss to Connecticut on the road, he and his teammates had to draw a line and decide enough was enough.

“’Don’t wait until next year, let’s do it now,’” McDuffie remembers pleading with his younger teammates. “’Let’s commit to the right now.’ Once we did that, we turned the switch, and ever since, we’ve been balling out.”

Once WSU found out it was playing in the NIT, the Shockers made it their goal to win three straight games to send McDuffie, a Paterson, N.J. native, right across the Hudson River from New York City, back home to finish his college career.

While that remained an objective, along the way WSU started playing for more than just its senior leader. To the freshmen, wins have never been this fun. To the seniors, seeing a team with so many young players rise to the occasion is fulfilling.

“We were motivated (for McDuffie), but we also just want to keep playing with each other,” WSU freshman Dexter Dennis said. “We really like playing with each other, being around each other. We don’t want this to end.”

As far as team chemistry goes, this is one of the closest-knit WSU teams Marshall has had, certainly in recent memory. Marshall knew getting 10 first-year players to gel was going to be a monumental challenge, so he made it a priority last summer to organize as many team-bonding activities as possible.

The players were over at the Marshall house more than any other team in McDuffie’s time at WSU. They played tennis together and laughed at one another as they tried to return serves from Shockers fan and rising WTA star Katie Swan. They even got in some chicken-and-pickle action at the new restaurant opening in Wichita.

So when fans watch the ESPN clip of the WSU locker room in the aftermath of the victory and see Asbjorn Midtgaard and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler dump a Gatorade tub full of water on top of Marshall and see the 56-year-old pump his fists and jump up and down like he was still in college, know that all of this emotion is genuine.

That celebration was eight months in the making.

“We were ready,” Midtgaard said, laughing. “We sprinted in there to get the tub. Coach tried to fake us out, but we got him.”

Soaking wet, Marshall danced around and then found McDuffie, his four-year senior on the team. They have won bigger games than this, but none had ever been this rewarding. The coach pulled his senior close and wrapped him in a hug.

“This program owes him such a debt because he is now the bridge,” Marshall said. “He has bridged now the past to the present and what’s to become the future, and I’m just tremendously proud of him, the leader that he’s become and as well as the tremendous performer that he is.”

That hug was four years in the making.

“That meant a lot, man,” McDuffie said. “Me and coach, man, we’ve been together for four years. We’ve been through a lot, you know what I’m saying? There was a million feelings going on right there. We have a lot of love for each other.”

Long after the victory, Marshall emerged from the locker room still humming the same song.

I want to wake up, in a city that doesn’t sleep

And find I’m king of the hill

Top of the heap

“I love that song, Frank Sinatra is one of the greatest,” Marshall said. “We’re at the heap now, but to be the king of the hill, we’ve got to win two more.”