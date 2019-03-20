Wichita State is clutch down the stretch in NIT opener as Marshall wins game No. 500

Wichita State’s basketball season survived another day and coach Gregg Marshall earned his 500th career victory in his home state of South Carolina.

The Shockers pulled out a 76-70 victory in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Furman, where the Paladins had only lost twice all season. No. 6 seed Wichita State (20-14) has now won at least 20 games in 10 straight seasons and advanced to the second round at No. 2 seed Clemson on Sunday.

An intense 40 minutes featured a tremendous back-and-forth between both teams. After trading shots for much of the first 37 minutes, WSU made a few more down the stretch.

WSU senior Markis McDuffie scored a team-high 20 points, but the Shockers won because they were able to exploit their size advantage. Centers Jaime Echenique and Asbjorn Midtgaard combined for 25 points and 20 rebounds as WSU outrebounded Furman by 17.

Furman star Matt Rafferty scored a game-high 27 points with 19 coming in the second half.

McDuffie drove and made a falling-down shot for a 64-62 lead, but Furman answered with a back-door cut for a dunk. A WSU pick-and-roll led to a quick pass from Haynes-Jones to Jamarius Burton to Echenique for an alley-oop and a 66-64 lead, but Rafferty hit a mid-range jumper and tied the score.

Haynes-Jones again hit Echenique on a roll for a layup and a 68-66 lead, then Furman missed a three-pointer. The Shockers took a 70-66 lead when Haynes-Jones drilled a pull-up, free throw-line jumper with 44 seconds left.

After a back-and-forth first seven minutes of the second half, Furman grabbed the momentum with back-to-back three-pointers from Clay Mounce and Jordan Lyons that put the Shockers in a 49-45 hole with 12:09 remaining.

Two bench players helped the Shockers recover.

Stevenson, a freshman, made a pull-up three in transition. After a defensive stop, Echenique rebounded a Stevenson miss and dunked for a quick 5-0 spurt that gave WSU a 50-49 lead.

Then junior Ricky Torres came off the bench and hurt Furman in the pick-and-roll game. He turned the corner after one screen, then attacked for a left-handed layup on the right side. Two possessions later, Torres took a Midtgaard screen and pulled up for a mid-range jumper that gave WSU a 56-51 lead with 7:57 remaining.

A running bank shot by Samajae Haynes-Jones gave WSU its largest lead of the game, 60-53, but WSU committed two straight turnovers and Furman scored seven unanswered points, tying the score at 60-60 with five minutes remaining.

The first half saw seven lead changes and eight ties. WSU had reasons to be optimistic and a little frustrated to take a 35-31 lead into halftime on the road.

For starters, the Shockers did an excellent job covering Furman’s star, Rafferty. WSU decided to guard him with Echenique (6-foot-11) and Midtgaard (7-0) and that length and size bothered Rafferty into a poor first half, as he was 4 of 11 from the field for eight points with just one assist.

WSU was also able to exploit its size advantage on both ends. Echenique and Midtgaard combined for 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. WSU in whole grabbed eight offensive rebounds and out-rebounded Furman 23-12 in the first half.

The Shockers also probably felt fortunate to be in front with starting guards Haynes-Jones and Dexter Dennis combining for zero points in the first half. Haynes-Jones sat the final 12 minutes with two fouls, while Dennis missed all three of his shots.

But considering WSU made 51.6 percent of its shots, outrebounded Furman by 11 and was holding Rafferty to inefficient scoring, the Shockers could have very well been up by more than four at halftime.

WSU gained the game’s first separation when Stevenson made a pair of tough jumpers, then McDuffie rebounded his own miss and finished on the other side for a 6-0 run that gave WSU a 26-21 lead with 4:59 remaining.

But Furman answered with a 10-2 run after a timeout and the Shockers trailed 31-28 with three minutes remaining.

In a crucial stretch, WSU scored seven unanswered points before halftime. Stevenson drilled a three-pointer, McDuffie slashed to the basket, scored and was fouled. He missed his free throws, but Midtgaard came up with the offensive rebound and then scored on a dump-off pass from Torres just before the halftime buzzer.