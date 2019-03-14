Wichita State bracketology: Where would the Shockers’ NIT chances stand?

The Wichita State men’s basketball team has played in a postseason tournament every year for the last decade and is one of just seven teams in the country to have played in the NCAA Tournament the last seven times.

The Shockers (17-13, 10-8 AAC), winners of nine of their past 11, hope to extend that streak this week, as they start play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament at 9 p.m. Thursday at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., as the No. 6 seed against No. 11 East Carolina (10-20, 3-15) in a game broadcast on ESPNU.

WSU will have to win the tournament title in order to play in the NCAA Tournament this season. But if the Shockers’ NCAA bid falls short, there is still a chance it can extend its postseason streak.

Here are answers to four important questions regarding WSU’s postseason fate if it doesn’t win the AAC crown on Sunday.

Where is WSU being projected?

It’s hard enough to project the NCAA Tournament field, let alone the bubble for the NIT. There aren’t many websites that even delve into the NIT, but the top one is certainly DRatings.com.

Right now DRatings.com does not have WSU in its 32-team NIT field, while assigning an 18.8 percent chance the Shockers earn an NIT bid. It should be noted that this is based on the projections that WSU will beat East Carolina on Thursday, then lose to Temple on Friday.

It’s safe to assume around 24 spots in the NIT are already locked up. There’s likely to be around a dozen regular-season champions who don’t win their conference tournament that receive an automatic bid, then around a dozen more locks (assuming they accept their invitations) to the NIT field as at-large berths.

That doesn’t leave much wiggle room for WSU. Of course, the projections could be wrong and the Shockers’ red-hot close to the season could very well be enough to punch their ticket to the NIT as long as they beat East Carolina on Thursday.

But it’s safer to assume that WSU has work left to do, meaning the Shockers could be playing for their postseason fate on Friday against Temple.

Despite games being hosted on campus, WSU’s strong attendance record at Koch Arena isn’t likely to come into play because the Shockers are currently not in the mix for a top-four seed in the tournament.

The NIT selection show will air live on ESPNU at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday following the NCAA tournament bracket reveal at 5 p.m. on CBS. If WSU is selected, the Shockers would play their first-round game at the higher seed’s campus on either Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

How does WSU’s resume compare to other NIT bubble teams?

Seven other teams that seem to be close to Wichita State in standing are Fresno State (22-8), Colorado (20-11), San Francisco (21-10), East Tennessee State (22-9), Oregon State (18-12), BYU (19-13) and Utah Valley (23-8).

Below is a comparison of how WSU compares to these teams in the six rating systems the selection committee will look at Sunday. For reference, those ratings are the NCAA Evaluation Tool, KenPom.com, Kevin Pauga Index, Basketball Power Index, Strength of Record and Sagarin Ratings. Also included is Wins Above Bubble, a metric that tracks a team’s wins compared to the expected number of wins an average bubble team would have against that same schedule.





NET KenPom KPI BPI SOR SAG WAB Fresno State (22-8) 81 63 102 65 73 69 75 Colorado (20-11) 69 69 75 88 99 66 87 San Francisco (21-10) 72 66 96 64 87 85 93 East Tennessee St. (22-9) 71 71 101 71 67 94 71 Oregon State (18-12) 84 81 72 82 89 84 88 BYU (19-13) 85 89 68 95 85 88 89 Wichita State (17-13) 90 100 66 103 86 95 94 Utah Valley (23-8) 87 94 90 123 81 111 74

Why is that? The answer rests in the NET team sheets, which breaks down each team’s wins in quadrants. Quadrant 1 wins are prized the most, while losses in Quadrant 3 or 4 are not helpful to aspiring postseason teams. Predictive rankings like KenPom (100) and BPI (103) are not very friendly to the Shockers, who rank either last or next-to-last in both rankings. But it is interesting to note that WSU stands out in the KPI, a results-based metric. In fact, the Shockers (66) are ranked higher in the KPI than any other bubble team listed. As you can see, the Shockers don’t look great when compared side-to-side against other teams on the NIT bubble in these metrics.

Here’s a look at how the Shockers’ quadrant wins compare to the others sitting on the NIT bubble:





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fresno State (22-8) 1-4 2-1 6-2 12-1 Colorado (20-11) 0-2 4-5 8-4 8-0 San Francisco (21-10) 0-4 2-1 6-5 12-0 East Tennessee St. (22-9) 0-6 2-3 3-0 17-0 Oregon State (18-12) 2-2 4-6 5-4 7-0 BYU (19-13) 1-7 2-3 7-3 9-0 Wichita State (17-13) 1-6 4-6 5-1 7-0 Utah Valley (23-8) 0-3 1-4 7-1 13-0

East Tennessee State and Utah Valley also don’t have bad losses, but neither have as many good wins as WSU. Oregon State has six combined Quadrant 1 and 2 wins, one more than WSU, but Oregon State also has four Quadrant 3 losses. Wichita State arguably has the best resume of any bubble team listed. The Shockers only have one bad loss (and it was to Louisiana Tech in the season opener) and five combined Quadrant 1 and 2 wins, both the second-best mark of the teams listed.

Predictive models don’t love the Shockers, but they have pieced together one of the strongest resumes of teams sitting on the NIT bubble. Which will matter more on Sunday?

What results could help WSU’s chances this week?

This week the Shockers will be cheering for chalk over Cinderellas. Teams who come out of nowhere to win their conference tournament and steal a bid to the NCAA Tournament are fun stories to follow, but it creates a trickle-down effect that will directly impact WSU’s NIT fate.

Every time a Cinderella team steals an automatic bid into the NCAA field, it pushes one team out and takes away an at-large bid into the NIT field. Those at-large berths are precious commodities because the NIT grants automatic berths into its 32-team field to regular-season conference champions who do not make the NCAA Tournament.

In the last five years, the NIT has had an average of 12 automatic berths. Currently, there are eight automatic bids for the 2019 NIT field: Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun), Campbell (Big South), Hofstra (Colonial), Wright State (Horizon), Loyola-Chicago (Missouri Valley), St. Francis, Pa. (Northeast), Belmont (Ohio Valley) and South Dakota State (Summit).

WSU does not want to see that number above 12 after Sunday. That means the Shockers need to root for as many regular-season conference champions to win their tournaments this weekend.

That’s especially true for regular-season title winners from leagues that have no chance of landing an at-large berth to the NCAA or the NIT. While most of the nation will be captivated by big-time conference tournaments in the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12, Shocker fans should be monitoring the conference tournaments in the America East, Big West and Southland.

Here is a list of regular-season champions from one-bid leagues that the Shockers desperately need to win their conference tournament this weekend:

Vermont (America East)

Montana (Big Sky)

UC Irvine (Big West)

Harvard (Ivy)

Norfolk State (MEAC)

Sam Houston State (Southland)

Georgia State (Sun Belt)

Prairie View A&M (SWAC)

WSU has already benefited from early exits from San Francisco and BYU in the West Coast tournament, while the Shockers should also be rooting for earliest-possible exits for Fresno State (Mountain West), Colorado (Pac-12), Oregon State (Pac-12) and Utah Valley (WAC) this week.

The Shockers seem to be pegged anywhere between the 20th and 25th team in line for an at-large berth to the NIT. That could be enough to get in, but as detailed above, there could very well be fewer than 20 at-large berths available to hand out.

What if the NIT passes on the Shockers?

Wichita State would certainly receive an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational, which was actually the first postseason tournament Marshall played in with the Shockers. WSU accepted a CBI bid after the 2008-09 season, Marshall’s second year, when the Shockers were 16-16 and finished sixth in the Missouri Valley.

Things are a little more complicated this time around.

For starters, Marshall has built up WSU’s prestige considerably. Another factor is the Shockers are now playing in the American, a more highly regarded conference.

Both of those things matter because teams like WSU, with a proud reputation and from a strong conference, have said no to anything less than the NIT in recent seasons. In fact, Colorado (Pac-12) in 2015 is the last major-conference team to play in the CBI.

Now the CBI field is populated by mid-major to low-major teams. For reference, North Texas from Conference USA represented the highest profile conference in the CBI’s 2018 field.

The allure of playing and winning more games in the postseason will be tempting to Marshall and his staff with so many first-year players. But it would be a surprise, based on decisions from other similar programs, if the Shockers compete in a postseason tournament other than the NCAA or NIT this season.