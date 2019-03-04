WSU senior Samajae Haynes-Jones has a story of love, heartache and faith to tell

Samajae Haynes-Jones has had the same pinned message on his Twitter account for nearly two years now.

“I know I’m not the most fortunate person in this world,” Haynes-Jones wrote, “but what God has blessed me with makes me feel fortunate.”

You cannot begin to appreciate this glimpse into the mindset of Haynes-Jones until you hear the story of the Wichita native.

You might never know it from speaking to Haynes-Jones, an introvert around those not inside of his circle of trust. But he has a story to tell. It’s a story of love, of heartache, of faith.

Losing his mother, Sharon Haynes, to cancer before he graduated high school could have broken Haynes-Jones. In some ways, it did. But Haynes-Jones has persevered and he’s ready to tell his story, as the Wichita State senior prepares for what could be his final game at Koch Arena, at 8 p.m. Tuesday against East Carolina.

“Coming from where I came from, with what I’ve gone through, I never thought I would be this far,” Haynes-Jones said. “I just kept the faith that this was all in God’s plan and I stuck to it.”

Wichita State senior Samajae Haynes-Jones wears a gold necklace in honor of his mother, Sharon Haynes, who died from cancer in 2014. Haynes-Jones is one of two seniors to be honored by WSU after Tuesday’s game against East Carolina. Taylor Eldridge The Wichita Eagle

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

Revelation 21:4

Sharon Haynes put a basketball in her son’s hands as soon as he could walk and he hasn’t let go since.

When Samajae was growing up, he stashed a ball in the back seat of his mother’s car. It was a matter of convenience, so this way he could leave the basketball he played with in his room and could pick up where he left off when he had to hit the road with his mother.

In the grocery store, at the tag office, even at church.

“Basketball was always his love, his passion, his thing,” said his older sister, Shaunita Phillips.

That love was passed down from his mother, who played at Newman. They shared a passion for the game and she taught Samajae how to shoot, even though he was left-handed. He also got his competitive spirit from her, as the two would play almost nightly games of HORSE in front of their house. She would never let her son win.

A single mother, Haynes worked long hours at a manufacturing job to ensure Samajae could play Biddy basketball with a local team named the Pistons. She would drive all over the city to drop him off at YMCAs so he could shoot, then waited countless hours for Samajae to emerge.

“All Samajae wanted to do was to do right by her and he basically lived for her,” said East coach Joe Jackson, who coached Samajae in high school. “He talked about his mom non-stop. He was so excited when she was at his ball games.”

But at the start of Samajae’s junior year at East, Haynes could no longer attend his games because she was bedridden. Samajae’s older sister drove her mother to an emergency room. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer and immediately started chemotherapy.

“The prime focus was to make sure Samajae could be as normal as possible,” Phillips said. “But what part of normalcy can you even have when your mom is fighting cancer?”

Samajae’s grades slipped. He stopped showing up to class, telling Jackson he had to take care of his mom.

One month before the start of his senior season, Sharon Haynes died of cancer.

“I’m 36 and I still have my mom and dad and two grandmothers, so I can’t even begin to imagine what it would be like to be 18 and lose your mother like that,” Jackson said. “She was his rock, his whole everything. I can’t even fathom what that would like, the emptiness you might feel inside.”

East’s Samajae Jones, center, is overcome with emotion after the Aces received the 6A sub-state champions trophy after defeating Southeast 83-63 at East High Friday. Jones’ mother died of cancer before the season and he’s been dedicating this season to her. His 36 points was against Southeast was a career-high for him. (March 6, 2015) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

Proverbs 3:5-6

Samajae Haynes-Jones was raised by his mother on a Christian faith, but there were days after her death when he had doubts.

“There were some days where I would wake up and question a lot of things,” Haynes-Jones said. “I think you’re always going to question some things, but that’s just life. There is going to be a lot of adversity in this world, but I feel like my faith kept me strong through all of that. At the end of the day, if you’ve got your faith and you really believe, things will work out for you no matter what.”

For the next four months, Haynes-Jones channeled his emotions to the court. He dedicated his senior season to his mother with the goal of winning a state championship and added her last name to his. He played perhaps the most emotional game of his career in a sub-state championship game, his final game at East, scoring 36 points to punch the Blue Aces’ ticket to the state tournament.

A week later, East won the Class 6A championship with Haynes-Jones earning all-state honors. He wept as he clung to the trophy he promised his mother.

“All of those emotions just came pouring out of him,” Jackson said. “He was playing for his mother and I know his mom was present with him that night.”

It was the most impressive thing Phillips had seen her little brother do. Four years later, in hindsight, she sees so many different ways his story could have turned after their mother’s death.

“It brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it,” she said. “I just thank God that Samajae was strong enough to be able to stand strong during those times. That was a make-you-or-break-you moment.”

Away from basketball, Haynes-Jones found a new home with Jackson. Before she died, Haynes asked the coach to take care of her son and he obliged. Jeff Jackson (no relation), who coached Haynes-Jones in Biddy basketball, was also a constant source of support. Both coaches still serve as father figures to Haynes-Jones and consider him a son.

“Samajae didn’t have that typical, easy-going stretch that most kids have,” Jeff Jackson said.

When Haynes-Jones arrived to WSU, he started meeting with Steve Dickie, WSU’s character development coach. He too had lost his mother, so the two immediately bonded.

Dickie is used to talking to players who have overcame adversity, but he was amazed at the character shown by Haynes-Jones since his mother’s passing: he’s won a high school state title, then a national championship with Hutchinson Community College and now is playing 33 minutes for a streaking WSU team and is the team’s second-leading scorer.

“It’s incredible to think about the adversity he’s been handed in life and how Samajae has been able to turn negatives into positives,” Dickie said. “He’s actually used those things to build his character and make him into the man he wants to be. I think that’s because he knows there are things that are bigger than himself and bigger than basketball.”

I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

Philippians 4:13

To this day, Haynes-Jones still keeps a basketball in his room and in the back seat of his car.

He can still transport from reality every time his fingers make contact with the dimples. For his entire life, basketball has been the happy escape for him.

“Just having the ball in my hands relaxes me,” he said. “Even when I was going through hard times and I had a lot going on, basketball was something that was always there for me. It’s always calmed me down.”

What is it about basketball?

“I don’t know, probably just because I’ve been doing it my whole life,” he continued. “I can be myself on the court. I feel like I’m free. This game is something that has kept me sane.”

Haynes-Jones had excelled on whatever team he had been on until last season, when a stomach ailment prevented him from playing in eight of the final nine games. He knows people likely doubted his ability or questioned his toughness.

“People don’t know the things outside of the court that I felt that had me sick before playing,” Haynes-Jones said. “I’m sure everybody was questioning me. People doubted me. I was so frustrated because nothing had ever stopped me from playing.”

Haynes-Jones has erased those questions with his senior year. He’s averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 assists and has delivered the season’s two biggest shots, game-winners at the buzzer over SMU and Connecticut. He even told WSU coach Gregg Marshall in the timeout before the final play against UConn that he wanted the ball in his hands.

Marshall has been impressed in the growth Haynes-Jones has shown in less than a year. From throwing up and not being able to play to demanding the ball for the game-winner on national television.

“Everybody has their own story to tell and their own trauma or tough things to deal with adversity and Samajae has had quite a bit,” Marshall said. “The fact that he’s on the precipice of his senior night and graduation and fulfilling his basketball career at the collegiate level, watching him mature and grow to this point has been great.”

Haynes-Jones already had a reputation in basketball circles around Wichita, but those close to him are happy that the entire city can witness his ability on the biggest stage this season.

“Samajae was a legend in Wichita before he ever went to Wichita State,” Jeff Jackson said. “He didn’t need this to cement it, but we’re just glad he’s getting to show everybody else. And his story is an inspirational one for a lot of kids. They can look at Samajae and say, ‘If he can make it, then I can make it.’”

Phillips is encouraging her brother after his season is over to go back to Allison Middle School, where he went, and speak to the students.

“I think his story shows that we don’t have time to sit around and have a pity party for ourselves,” she said. “No one is going to sit around and feel sorry for you. We have to look at what we have and make the best of it.”

Whenever someone asks him how he made it or what his inspiration is, Haynes-Jones flashes his famous toothy grin and points to his neck, where a golden chain with “Mommy” spelled out rests on his chest.

It’s who he will be thinking about Tuesday on senior night and who he will be playing for.

“I think about her every day when I wake up,” Haynes-Jones said. “Even though she’s gone, she’s still my motivation for everything in life because I know she would want to see me go this far. I know a lot of people want to see me go far, but she was the first person that believed in me from the jump. She is my strength every single day.”