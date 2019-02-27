Cancun Challenge opponents are intriguing for Wichita State basketball

For Wichita State fans who want a tropical destination in November and want to see the Shockers involved in some intriguing basketball matchups, Cancun is the place to be this winter.
The Cancun Challenge finalized its Riviera Division pairings for its 2019 field on Thursday, as it announced WSU and Gregg Marshall will face South Carolina and Frank Martin on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The next day the Shockers will either play former Missouri Valley Conference rival Northern Iowa or Bob Huggins’ West Virginia team, with both games being broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.
A second-day matchup with West Virginia provides even more intrigue because WVU transfer Teddy Allen will be eligible for the Shockers as a redshirt sophomore next season. Allen averaged 7.0 points in 11.9 minutes off the bench for the Mountaineers in the 2017-18 season before transferring to WSU. His waiver to play this season was denied by the NCAA.
But that’s not to overlook what should be an entertaining game on the court and on the sidelines with Marshall and Martin. Both are known for their fiery demeanor during games, but also for hard-nosed defense and rebounding teams that win big. Martin led Kansas State to NCAA Tournaments four of his five years from 2007-12, then has been with South Carolina the past seven seasons, including a Final Four run in 2017.
The four-team pod features more than 1,700 career coaching wins between Marshall, Huggins, Martin and Northern Iowa’s Ben Jacobson.
Games are played in a modified ballroom at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, which is walking distance from hotels and restaurants. Travel packages can be purchased through the Cancun Challenge website.
In addition, it was also announced WSU will play host to Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Gardner-Webb on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Koch Arena. Other known nonconference games for WSU include a Koch Arena game against VCU, an Intrust Bank Arena game against Oklahoma and a road trip to Oklahoma State.
Marshall has previous experience at the Cancun Challenge, as the Shockers won the tournament’s 2012 title after defeating DePaul and Iowa in the first month of what would become its Final Four season. Cleanthony Early scored 25 points to power the Shockers past Iowa in the championship game.
