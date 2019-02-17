Cincinnati’s defense suffocates Shockers, snapping their four-game winning streak

Glimpses of Wichita State’s best play were all that were available on Sunday in a nationally televised ESPN game at Cincinnati.

For the majority of the game, Cincinnati’s defense suffocated the Shockers into one of their poorest offensive showings of the season. WSU displayed resiliency, but lost 72-62.

The loss snapped WSU’s season-best four-game losing streak and dropped the Shockers to 1-7 on the road this season. Cincinnati (21-4, 10-2 American Athletic Conference) won its 14th straight game at FifthThird Arena, while WSU fell to 12-12 overall and 5-7 in conference play.

Both teams shot worse than 35 percent from the field, but Cincinnati had the trump card in junior Jarron Cumberland, who scored a game-high 27 points, including six three-pointers. UC shot 34.5 percent but made 10 of 22 threes. The Bearcats also grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, nine more than WSU.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Freshman Dexter Dennis led WSU with 14 points, thanks to a late flurry, and a career-high 13 rebounds. Markis McDuffie had 13 points on 15 shots, while Jaime Echenique finished with 11 rebounds and three blocks. The Shockers made 15 of 16 shots from the foul line and outscored Cincinnati 31-19 in bench points.

Outside of brief spells, WSU’s offense never looked comfortable against Cincinnati’s shape-shifting defense. The Bearcats bounced between a match-up zone defense and a switch-everything man defense, which confounded the Shockers and accomplished UC’s goal of turning WSU into a jump-shooting team.

WSU launched 35 three-pointers, the most it has attempted from beyond the arc this season, and connected on just 25.7 percent, the fourth-worst percentage of the season. But that wasn’t even the most impressive part of Cincinnati’s defense.

That was how well the Bearcats defended WSU once it penetrated the arc. Cincinnati was brilliant defending the rim, where WSU made just 10 of 36 shots, and forced the Shockers into a 3-for-17 shooting performance on two-point jumpers. WSU shot a season-low 27.8 percent on two-pointers.

WSU’s offense sputtered in the first half because it couldn’t figure out a way to make Cincinnati pay for switching guards onto centers and big men onto guards. WSU’s motion offense relies heavily on creating separation from screens and when that separation was taken away, the Shockers’ offense turned stagnant and failed to exploit the mismatch.





By halftime, WSU’s starting center, Jaime Echenique, had played nine minutes and taken just one shot, a three-pointer. Asbjorn Midtgaard (five points, six rebounds) was better off the bench, but WSU still didn’t leverage his size as much as it could have.

Momentum seemed to shift the moment after McDuffie drilled a go-ahead three-pointer that put WSU up 20-19 with 8:41 remaining. From that point until halftime, UC seemingly grabbed every loose ball and won every rebound in question.

As the Bearcats surged, the Shockers wilted. WSU’s final 14 possessions of the first half netted just four points and included 1-for-12 shooting, 0-for-5 three-point shooting, two shot-clock violations and three other turnovers. That allowed Cincinnati to turn what had been a back-and-forth game into a 10-point advantage, 34-24, at halftime.

That scoreline wasn’t representative of the determination WSU showed in the game’s first 12 minutes. The Shockers recovered from falling behind 10-3 in the first four minutes with an 11-0 run to take the lead on the home court of one of a conference title contender.

Dennis provided the first spark with a three-pointer, then Midtgaard gave WSU an 11-10 lead on a three-point play he completed with a follow dunk while being fouled. Haynes-Jones capped the run when McDuffie passed up a good shot in transition to give his teammate a great shot, a three that Haynes-Jones swished for a 14-10 lead with 13:31 remaining.

All of this made even more impressive by the fact that McDuffie, who entered second in the AAC in scoring at nearly 19 points per game, did not take his first shot of the game until 10:40 remaining in the first half. McDuffie finished the half with five points on seven shots, while Cumberland powered UC’s offense with 14 points on 11 shots.

Much like its earlier road loss to Houston, WSU can find positives in its performance against an NCAA Tournament team in a raucous environment. But every time it made a run, Cincinnati had the answer.

WSU fell behind by 14, 38-24, within the first minute of the second half, but climbed back into the game with a 7-0 run to trim UC’s lead to 40-33 with 15:20 remaining. Freshman Erik Stevenson drilled an open corner three to get the run started, then Ricky Torres capped it with a mid-range jumper. Cumberland responded with back-to-back threes to extend the lead.

WSU came right back with another 7-0 run sparked by hustle off the bench from freshman Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler. McDuffie started the run with a three, then Poor Bear-Chandler scored four straight points courtesy of a pair of offensive rebounds. This time WSU trimmed UC’s lead to 46-40 with 12:03 remaining, but the Bearcats responded with a 7-0 run of their own to restore the cushion.

The Shockers trailed by as many as 19 points after that, but blitzed the Bearcats for a 16-4 scoring spree in the final five minutes to come to within 66-59 with 48.7 seconds remaining following a Dennis three. But WSU, which will travel to Tulsa on Wednesday, could never get closer.