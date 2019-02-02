Wichita State wins another home game, as McDuffie powers Shockers past Tulsa

In order to turn its season around, Wichita State first had to protect its home court this week at Koch Arena.

After dispatching Tulsa 79-68 on Saturday to close the week with back-to-back home wins, the Shockers can consider phase one accomplished. WSU improved to 10-11 overall and 3-6 in American Athletic Conference play, while Tulsa (13-10, 3-7) lost its fifth straight road game.

The next step in turning around the season continues on Wednesday when WSU searches for its first road win of the season at East Carolina (9-11, 2-6 AAC).

“Well, that was fun,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said to open his press conference. “Those last several minutes were some of the best basketball we’ve played. We had a nice seven-, eight-minute run to end the game and that’s what it takes to beat a team like Tulsa.”

After Tulsa took its largest lead of the game, 60-52, the Shockers responded by outscoring Tulsa 27-8 in the final 10:25 of the game. It was the second straight game WSU (44.6 percent) defeated an opponent (Tulsa made 53.2 percent of its shots) despite being out-shot. WSU made up the difference with 13 offensive rebounds, forcing Tulsa into 18 turnovers and the Golden Hurricane shooting 11 of 21 on foul shots.

Senior Markis McDuffie once again led the way for the Shockers with 27 points and seven rebounds, while Jaime Echenique chipped in with 16 points, the first time he’s had back-to-back double-digit outings since mid-December. Dexter Dennis scored 11 points, including a career-high three three-pointers, and Jamarius Burton added six assists.





“The game boiled down to one word: toughness,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. “We were giving up second chances, that’s toughness. We were losing the ball out of bounds, that’s toughness. We go to the line and miss free throws, that’s toughness. When they made a run, we said we weren’t going to take quick shots and we came down and took quick shots instead of executing our offense, that’s toughness.

“Everything I think we did not do well enough to win the game boils down to that word: toughness.”

The Shockers had to overcome a handful of excruciating misses near the basket, failures to secure rebounds and winnable loose balls and avoidable turnovers. Those mistakes eventually piled up and allowed Tulsa to rally from a four-point halftime deficit to take a 60-52 lead midway through the second half.

“We couldn’t come up with (loose balls),” Marshall said. “I told them at the (under-12-minute media timeout) that we were too stagnant. We were stagnant pursuing the basketball, we were stagnant in our offense. I wasn’t pleased at all with how we were playing. But to their credit, they turned it around and we started getting those loose balls.

“We finally started pursuing the basketball like we have in the past around here, like it’s important. Like it’s a steak and we haven’t eaten in awhile.”

Marshall said it was the senior McDuffie who stepped up in the huddle.

“(McDuffie) was tremendous,” Marshall said. “What I liked about him was the leadership. That was not a fun timeout, but he grabbed them by the bootstraps at that point and said, ‘We’re not going to lose this game’ and made sure of it with some tremendous plays.”

“I know during the game with a young team there’s going to be ups and downs,” McDuffie said. “That’s what me and (senior Samajae Haynes-Jones) are there for, to pick these guys back up. At that point, I was just like, ‘Man, we’re not losing this game. I’ll do whatever it takes.’ That’s when it’s time for me as a leader to step up and get these guys going so we can win the game.”

WSU responded immediately with a 10-0 run featuring two baskets off grabbing loose balls to take a 62-60 lead with 8:16 remaining. The Shockers then came up with the winning surge in the next round, as they reeled off a 12-0 run to build a 74-64 lead with 3:24 left.

“After that timeout, we brought the energy up and decided to give it our all,” Burton said. “So any loose ball, anything we could do we tried to be the first one to it.”

It began with Dennis’ career-high third three-pointer, then Echenique scored inside, McDuffie hit an improbable three in the corner and the senior scored again on a put-back. Echenique capped the 12-0 rally with another bucket inside and Tulsa did not come within six points for the final three minutes.

WSU grabbed nine of 17 available offensive rebounds in the second half and outrebounded Tulsa by nine in the final 20 minutes. McDuffie finished with a game-high five offensive rebounds, while the Shockers outscored Tulsa by 10 (15-5) on second-chance points.

“That’s what Shocker basketball is all about,” McDuffie said. “We have a lot of fans who have our back and they love that type of stuff. When we do that stuff, the crowd gets loud and you can’t even hear yourself speak. That just boosts our confidence. When it was crunch time, we handled our business.”

Tulsa held control of much of the game’s first 11 minutes, extending its lead to as much as five, 16-11, thanks to 3-of-4 three-point shooting to start the game. But the Shockers erased the deficit with a 7-2 spurt capped by an alley-oop from Erik Stevenson to McDuffie for a fast-break slam dunk to tie the score at 18 with 11:17 remaining.

WSU finally pulled ahead on Echenique’s first three-pointer in three weeks, then he followed that up by taking a charge on the other end. Dennis drilled a three, then Ricky Torres dished a no-look pass to Burton for a three-point play and McDuffie connected on a jumper to cap an 11-3 rally for a 31-25 lead with 6:54 remaining.

WSU’s first-half lead grew to as many as eight after McDuffie ripped away a steal off a full-court press for Tulsa’s ninth turnover and was fouled for two free throws. McDuffie had a game-high 13 points at halftime, while WSU shot 45.7 percent (16 of 35) on field goals and 31.3 percent (5 of 16) on three-pointers.

But Tulsa, a team that was 0-4 on the road in AAC play with an average margin of loss at 16 points and a shooting percentage under 40 percent, was resilient. Tulsa made 50 percent of its field goals in the first half against WSU to stay within 44-40 of the Shockers at halftime.





The return to Koch Arena this week certainly helped WSU regain its stride on offense. After two of its worst offensive performances of the season in road losses to South Florida and Connecticut last week, WSU scored 85 points in a win over SMU on Wednesday and followed it up with another solid offensive performance on Saturday.

“They’ve got great fans here,” Haith said. “Wichita State fans are outstanding. Just terrific energy and they stay with their team and they never leave them. I’ve got to give them a lot of pop there. It does have a factor (on the game). It definitely looked like it energized those guys.”