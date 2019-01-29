A WSU all-star alumni team is coming to Koch Arena for a tournament this summer

The dream of putting together a team of some of the best Wichita State basketball players in the Gregg Marshall era turned into a reality Tuesday.

And the best part? It’s all taking place at Koch Arena from July 25-28.

The Basketball Tournament, a 72-team, single-elimination tournament broadcast on ESPN with a winner-take-all $2 million grand prize, announced Tuesday that a Wichita State alumni team, “The Aftershocks,” was given an automatic entry into this summer’s bracket and Wichita will be one of eight host cites for the first two rounds.

Two games will be played on Thursday and Friday nights with the regional semifinal on Saturday and the championship on Sunday.

Visit Wichita executive director of sports development Brian Hargrove hinted that among the other seven teams to be in the Wichita pod could be alumni teams from Kansas and Kansas State.

Former Shockers Karon Bradley, who is a trainer in Houston, J.R. Simon, a grad assistant on WSU’s coaching staff, and Zach Bush, an assistant at Eisenhower High School, will serve as the team’s coaches. Bradley is the co-owner of the team along with Wichita native Tien Huynh, who will serve as the general manager.

The players who have already committed to the Aftershockers include Joe Ragland (2010-12), Malcolm Armstead (2011-13), Clevin Hannah (2008-10), Cleanthony Early (2012-14), Toure’ Murry (2008-12), Shaquille Morris (2013-18), J.T. Durley (2006-11), Tekele Cotton (2011-15), Conner Frankamp (2015-18) and Garrett Stutz (2008-12).

Bradley and Huynh said they have kept a few roster spots open in case players are unable to attend in this summer and also for the possibility to go after other former Shockers. All of the Aftershocks’ targets are currently playing professionally overseas.

Other alumni teams have had their NBA players serve as boosters, leaving the opportunity that Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), Landry Shamet (Philadelphia 76ers) and Ron Baker (formerly of the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards) could be involved with the project at some point after their seasons conclude.

Alumni teams have made the tournament, which began in 2014, increasingly popular. Teams with former Bradley, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Marquette, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Syracuse, UCLA and VCU players have all competed in past tournaments.

But it’s rare for the tournament to award a team making its debut not only one of four at-large berths in a region, but also a hosting bid. The TBT organizers were persuaded after discussing with Bradley and sensing the Wichita community could be a sleeping giant for attendance, especially with the games being played at Koch Arena.

Most host sites are played on a neutral site. Bradley believes a sold-out Koch Arena could give the Aftershocks one of, if not the best home-court advantage in the tournament. WSU Fans would get the chance to see some of their favorites from over the years play together for the first time.

Fans could have a stake in the team’s success, as well. While 90 percent of the $2 million grand prize goes to the players, the other 10 percent will be distributed to the winning team’s top fans who support through the tournament’s website.





But all of those are future concerns.

For now, the important part is the Aftershocks are officially in the tournament and did so without having to rely on a fan vote or pay a $5,000 entry fee to secure a berth.