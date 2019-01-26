Wichita State’s road drought, its longest in 18 years, continues with UConn loss

After spending much of the last decade as the best road team in college basketball, Wichita State will enter February of this season without a road win, the longest drought in the program in 18 years.

The Shockers dropped another one on Saturday night, an 80-60 loss to Connecticut at a sold-out Gampel Pavilion. WSU is 0-6 on the road with the losses coming by an average of 16.8 points. It is the worst road start to a season since the 2000-01 Shockers went winless in 11 road games.

It was the seventh loss in the last eight games for WSU, which fell to 8-11 overall and 1-6 in AAC play. It’s the first time WSU has been three games under .500 since Jan. 28, 2009. UConn improved to 12-8, 3-4.

A pair of freshmen led the way for the Shockers, as Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 16 points in 28 minutes and Erik Stevenson scored 11 points. WSU was pounded in the rebounding battle, losing by 15 (47-32). The Huskies were led by 40 combined points from their guard duo of Christian Vital and Jalen Adams.

It was a game that pitted two proud programs not used to being in the bottom-half of the conference standings. Connecticut coach Dan Hurley said before the game that he expected to see two of the most desperate teams in the conference.

Instead, only one showed up.

WSU missed its first 10 shots and fell behind 14-2 within the first six minutes. For a team looking to bury the memories of Tuesday’s South Florida loss, a game where WSU hit rock-bottom with 28-percent shooting and 41 points, it was an uninspired start.

While the Shockers played UConn almost even for the rest of the first half, their offense didn’t operate with the urgency of a team trailing by double-figures. Ball movement became sporadic, which left WSU’s guards going one-on-one and driving toward the basket.

The problem with this strategy was that UConn’s guards were sending WSU straight into its 6-foot-10 shot-blocker Josh Carlton. The sophomore swatted four shots in the first half and the Huskies blocked six as a team, as WSU’s shooting percentage plummeted to 28.6 and UConn took a 43-28 halftime lead.

Any hope of a push coming out of halftime was dashed when WSU’s defense failed to generate a stop and fell behind by 21 points within the first four minutes of the half.

The Shockers briefly rallied midway through the second half when Burton scored on back-to-back possessions and Samajae Haynes-Jones scored in transition for a 6-0 run that trimmed UConn’s lead to 58-46 with more than 11 minutes remaining.

But much like the South Florida game, when WSU did find traction on offense, it couldn’t get enough defensive stops. The deficit grew to as many as 26 points late in the second half.

WSU never able to get senior Markis McDuffie integrated into the offense. He entered tied for the scoring lead in the American at 19.2 points, but he scored just nine points on 4-of-14 shooting on Saturday. It snapped McDuffie’s string of 17 straight games with at least 10 points, two shy of the longest in the Gregg Marshall era set by Cleanthony Early in 2014.

WSU’s lack of ball movement was evident in its assist numbers. The Shockers logged just seven assists on 22 made baskets, the second-fewest of the season.