Wichita State loses its cool with the refs in a heated loss to Cincinnati

Boos rained down from Koch Arena, but not because of Wichita State’s play.

Players, coaches and fans alike lost their cool down the stretch of another heated game against Cincinnati because of calls (and non-calls) made by officials in what became a 66-55 loss for WSU on Saturday afternoon.

After being called for 18 of the first 30 fouls, frustrations boiled over with 5:18 remaining in the game when WSU freshman Erik Stevenson was hit with a technical foul for arguing a call. Shortly after, WSU coach Gregg Marshall earned his own technical foul arguing with crew chief Pat Adams.

Adams and Marques Pettigrew were two-thirds of the referee crew that ejected both Connecticut’s Dan Hurley and Tulsa’s Frank Haith from a game earlier in the week.

Cincinnati (16-3) improved its winning streak to four games and improved to a conference-best 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, while the Shockers (8-9) fell to 1-4 in AAC play. The Bearcats are the first team to win back-to-back games at Koch Arena since Southern Illinois pulled it off in 2009.

What had been a competitive game was suddenly flipped when Cincinnati’s Justin Jenifer made all four of the technical free throws, then Jarron Cumberland made both free throws on the original foul call. The six-point possession boosted Cincinnati’s lead to 57-46, an insurmountable lead on a cold-shooting day for both teams.

WSU came as close as 58-52 with 2:35 remaining when Jaime Echenique scored on an offensive rebound put-back and was fouled for a three-point play. Markis McDuffie drilled a three to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 61-55 with 1:12 remaining, but Cincinnati made its free throws down the stretch to protect its lead.

The Shockers fell behind by five midway through the second half, but came back to take a 46-45 lead with 6:47 on a three-pointer by Samajae Haynes-Jones. But Cincinnati responded with back-to-back three-pointers at the end of the shot clock from Jarron Cumberland and Justin Jenifer for a 51-46 lead with under six minutes remaining.

WSU made a strong push out of halftime, ripping off a 5-0 run to take a 28-24 lead on Cincinnati. It was capped by freshman Jamarius Burton navigating through a tight space with dribble penetration and laying off to McDuffie, who finished through contact for a three-point play.

But Cincinnati would come storming back, answering with its own 8-0 run. The stretch featured stagnant offense from WSU until McDuffie created something out of nothing and left another defender shaking their head in disbelief after drilling a step-back three-pointer to halt the run.

Not even two minutes later, senior Haynes-Jones injected energy into Koch Arena with back-to-back jumpers for a 38-35 lead. After missing his first seven shots of the game, Haynes-Jones finally seeing shots go through the net brought life to the Shockers and forced Cincinnati to call a timeout with 12:38 remaining.

There weren’t enough made baskets by either side to create separation in the first half, as the two teams combined to shoot 37.5 from the field.

WSU looked unsure of how to attack Cincinnati’s zone for its first four possessions, all ending in forced shots just to beat the shot clock. It wasn’t until McDuffie canned a corner three three-and-a-half minutes into the game for the Shockers to snap out of their funk.

The Shockers took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer by freshman Stevenson, who gave WSU a 10-8 advantage with 12:59 remaining. Ricky Torres capped a 7-0 run for a 12-8 lead finishing a right-handed lay-up on the left side while drawing a foul.

But that’s when WSU went through its worst turnover spell of the season, committing a turnover five straight possessions. The Shockers turned it over three times on careless passes, once on a travel violation and another getting stripped going up.

Those frustrations were multiplied by what the Shockers felt like was an uneven whistle. Marshall’s jacket came flying off before the first media timeout and he was still laying into the officials 10 minutes later after WSU had been called for six of the first nine fouls of the game.

That type of adversity might have doomed the Shockers in other games. But in this one, WSU’s defense did well to limit Cincinnati to only take a 14-12 lead after WSU’s flurry of turnovers.

For the second straight game, sophomore Asbjorn Midtgaard provided a lift in the first half. He hit a turnaround jumper late in the shot clock to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 20-19 with 4:11 remaining, then made a hook shot to once again trim Cincinnati’s lead to 22-21 with 2:21 left.

The Shockers took a brief lead before halftime, as McDuffie jumped a passing lane and threw ahead to Stevenson, who finished an acrobatic lay-in for a 23-22 lead with 43 seconds left. But Jenifer scored on a drive and WSU came up empty on its final possession, as the Bearcats took a 24-23 lead into halftime.