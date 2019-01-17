Watch Gregg Marshall steal the show with post-game dance moves after big WSU win

There haven’t been many fun moments for Wichita State the past four weeks, which has included no wins and the program’s first four-game losing streak in a decade.

So when the Shockers finally had something to celebrate after their 75-67 victory over Central Florida on Wednesday at Koch Arena, they made sure to make the most of it.

An impromptu dance party went down in the locker room following the win with Teddy Allen leading the way until coach Gregg Marshall took center stage and stole the show with his dance moves, leaving sophomore Brycen Bush with an astonished look on his face.

The coach and his players expressed relief after capturing their first win in 28 days.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“It’s been a while since we won, since Christmas. We’re not used to that,” Marshall said. “It’s been tough on everyone. We deserve that. We earned that win because of how hard we’ve worked in practice and how positive they’ve remained.”

“Everybody contributed and I was just so happy,” WSU senior Markis McDuffie said. “I almost cried during the game because I was so happy. It’s been hard the last couple days, the last month.”