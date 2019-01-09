Wichita State has the most-costly type of turnover problem in basketball

The past week has made Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall come to appreciate the art of passing more than ever.

After five straight years of protecting the basketball better than almost any program, Wichita State has a turnover epidemic. Through two games in American Athletic Conference play, the Shockers have committed 35 turnovers, the most in the conference. Almost a quarter of WSU’s possessions are ending without a shot attempt.

WSU doesn’t have a fifth-year Malcolm Armstead or a future NBA player like Fred VanVleet or Landry Shamet at point guard. Marshall’s two primary point guards have no prior Division I experience and they are surrounded by players with no prior Division I experience.

The biggest gut punch came Sunday when WSU (7-7) squandered an 11-point lead with three minutes remaining in regulation when it had a winning probability of 97.1 percent in an eventual 85-81 overtime loss to Temple. The Shockers committed a season-high 21 turnovers.

“Watching that film was just excruciating,” Marshall said on his coaches’ show on Monday. “But the sun did come up. I wasn’t so sure this time (Sunday). But the sun did come up and we have to get back to work. We can’t get it back. It’s a missed opportunity.”

All turnovers are detrimental to the team, but the worst kind — ones that lead directly to points within seconds for the other team — are what Marshall calls “atomic bombs.”

When WSU was directed by Armstead, VanVleet and Shamet, atomic bombs were a rarity. They were experts at limiting devastating turnovers and WSU likely averaged fewer than one per game over the course of a season, those in the program estimate.

In WSU’s last three games alone, all losses, the Shockers committed 15 atomic-bomb turnovers. And that’s not counting twice when a WSU ball-handler was stripped and had to foul to prevent a fast-break layup.

“Maybe I need to wear a helmet over there on the sideline, like a World War II helmet,” Marshall joked. “My grandpa had one and he had it in his footlocker. A green helmet with the chin strap, I can wear that. I don’t know if I have an extra one for the rest of the staff. Maybe build a bomb shelter somewhere back in the tunnel where we can all go. We just don’t know when it’s coming. We don’t get any advanced warning.”

But WSU’s turnovers have come in all forms lately.

Ball-handlers have been stripped. Drivers have been called for push-off fouls. Screeners have been whistled for illegal screens. Passes have been dropped. Receivers haven’t met the ball; passers haven’t made crisp, cross-court throws.

You name it and WSU has likely turned it over in that fashion lately.

“I make them run for turnovers (in practice),” Marshall said. “I guess that’s not enough. We’ve got to get better at making decisions. Dribbling and passing are lost arts in college basketball, especially around here right now. We don’t dribble or pass well, much less shoot it well.”

WSU’s turnover problems can’t be pinned on any one or two players, but Marshall has stated that it begins with the point guards. Starter Ricky Torres has had flashes this season of distributing at a high level and finishing inside the arc, while freshman backup Jamarius Burton has been effective at times when he builds steam going toward the basket.

While each only average 1.6 turnovers per game, Torres is turning the ball over on 30 percent of the possession-ending plays while he’s on the court and Burton’s turnover rate is 26 percent.

For reference, VanVleet’s turnover rate never rose above 15 percent, Shamet’s never went over 18 percent and Armstead clocked in at 21 percent.

“My guards have got to be able to understand a three-and-a-half-minute, 11-point lead and how to manage that game and how to manage the shot clock,” Marshall said.

“Some of (the turnovers) can be avoided with a little more cautiousness with the basketball. I tell the players sometimes before they go out, ‘Do not relax. You cannot relax.’”

There is no relief coming for WSU, which plays arguably the three best teams in the American next: at Houston on Saturday, then at home against Central Florida and Cincinnati next week.

As the Shockers prepare for undefeated Houston, which has the 12th-best defense per KenPom.com, Marshall is left with trying to new ways to improve his team’s decision-making.

“It’s hard to simulate the decision-making part in practice,” Marshall said. “What we’re going to do (Tuesday) in our 5-on-5 part of our scrimmage is we will just try to steal the ball. Don’t worry about playing the gaps or worry about driving angles and helping, just try to steal the ball. We need more practice at that.”