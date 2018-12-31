Former Shockers player Chance Moore transferring to a new WSU: Washington State

Two weeks after leaving the Wichita State men’s basketball program, freshman Chance Moore announced on his Twitter account on Monday he is transferring to Washington State a day after taking an official visit to Pullman, Wash.

Since the 6-foot-6 wing from Louisville, Ky. is transferring mid-season, Moore can enroll at Washington State for the second semester and be eligible to play next December as a sophomore. Washington State had a scholarship to offer Moore after the departure of Arinze Chidom earlier this month.

Moore appeared in only four games at WSU, scoring three points in 20 minutes. He stopped appearing in uniform after WSU’s win over Baylor on Dec. 1 and the program announced he was no longer with the program on Dec. 17.

“I liked him as a young person and I hope he does well wherever he ends up,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said following Moore’s decision to leave. “Obviously we had some disagreements on mostly playing time. He thought he should be playing more and our staff didn’t. We had some specific things we wanted him to do to play more and he just couldn’t come around to that. I wish him well, hope he does great and we’ll try to help him in any way.”

There has been a 33 percent increase in transfers in the last eight years in Division I, a trend that has touched WSU. Moore becomes the 13th scholarship player to transfer WSU in that time frame, but only the second, joining Austin Reaves (Oklahoma) who transferred this past summer, to leave WSU for a high-major program.

Moore struggled to fit in Marshall’s system, which requires attention to detail on the defensive end. Moore has always projected as a score-first wing and was once rated as highly as a four-star prospect by ESPN. He picked the Shockers over Virginia Tech, Butler and Dayton and played a post-graduate year at Sunrise Christian in Wichita.

At Washington State, Moore’s offensive-first style should be embraced. The Cougars have always been more offense than defender under coach Ernie Kent, although he has come under criticism due to a 54-83 record so far at Washington State.

Former teammates at Wichita State tweeted out their support following Moore’s announcement.

“Happy for you family,” WSU freshman Erik Stevenson tweeted. “Nothing but the best of luck.”

“Congrats lil bro,” WSU walk-on Eli Farrakhan tweeted. “You know what time it is. Rooting for you.”

For Wichita State, Moore’s decision is an early solution to a roster dilemma for next season. With only two seniors set to graduate, WSU signed three prospects in this fall’s recruiting class and was set to be one over the scholarship limit of 13 players.

While it does subtract one player from a crowded sophomore-to-be class, that class still makes up more than half (seven of 13 scholarships) of the 2019-20 roster. Teddy Allen and Rod Brown will be redshirt sophomores, while Stevenson, Dexter Dennis, Jamarius Burton, Morris Udeze and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler will be true sophomores eligible to still redshirt.

WSU scholarship transfers out from 2012-19





1. Chance Moore, 2019, Washington State

2. Austin Reaves, 2018, Oklahoma

3. C.J. Keyser, 2018, North Carolina Central

4. Daishon Smith, 2017, Louisiana-Monroe

5. Eric Hamilton, 2017, North Carolina-Greensboro

6. Tyrone Taylor, 2016, North Carolina-Wilmington

7. Peyton Allen, 2016, Illinois Springfield

8. Tevin Glass, 2015, East Tennessee State

9. Corey Henderson Jr., 2015, Blinn Community College

10. Ri’an Holland, 2015, Indian Hills Community College

11. Derail Green, 2014, Incarnate Word

12. Jake White, 2013, Nebraska-Omaha

13. James Anacreon, 2012, Valdosta State