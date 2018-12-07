NCAA makes it official: No Teddy Allen for WSU this season after appeal denied

There will be no buckets by Teddy this season at Koch Arena.
The subcommittee for legislative relief denied Wichita State’s appeal on Friday regarding a waiver for West Virginia transfer Teddy Allen to play this season. The NCAA initially denied Allen’s waiver claim two weeks ago.
The decision officially closes Allen’s chances of playing for the Shockers this season. Instead, Allen will continue to practice with the team and be allowed to travel with WSU for the rest of this season, which is normally not allowed in these situations.
Allen, who averaged 7.0 points per game last season at West Virginia, will redshirt this season and have three years of eligibility for WSU beginning in the 2019-20 season.
“Never surprised with the NCAA, never,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said after the first NCAA decision. “I have no idea what they look at, what they think about. They make their decisions and they’re the judge and jury and we just move on.”
WSU built a case claiming Allen’s decision to transfer from West Virginia to Wichita State was to improve his mental health by being closer to his support system in Boys Town, Neb. Allen had a troubled childhood, which led to him moving to Boys Town, then he lost his mother to cancer during his senior year of high school.
Compared to other cases that the NCAA has approved for this season, national college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman told The Eagle he thought Allen stood a good chance before the official decision was delivered. The NCAA does not publicize its reasons for granting or denying waivers.
“It’s as much valid as other ones I’ve heard,” Goodman said. “If the NCAA is giving out some of the other waivers they have, then Teddy Allen has as good of case as anybody.”
Even after the initial denial, Allen remained animated on the sidelines in his support for teammates. Sitting near the end of the bench, he can routinely seen wildly celebrating plays made by WSU on the court.
In practices, Allen is reportedly the most difficult player to guard because of his relentless pursuit to score. There’s no question he could have helped the Shockers immensely this season playing the small forward position and giving WSU another scorer to take the load off the two seniors, Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones.
Another impact the decision has on WSU is the logjam effect it creates on the roster, as seven potential returners will be sophomores next season. Allen and Rod Brown are slated to be redshirt sophomores, while the large freshman class taken this season, consisting of Erik Stevenson, Dexter Dennis, Morris Udeze, Jamarius Burton, Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler and Chance Moore, will all be sophomores as well.
Having a class size of seven presents the upside of keeping a strong core together for so long, but it could also present another similar situation as this season where WSU had to fill nine scholarships with first-year players.
