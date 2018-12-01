TV analyst Dan Dickau impressed by Wichita State crowd in his first trip to Koch Arena

The Koch Arena crowd made a strong impression on Dan Dickau, the former Gonzaga standout who was the color analyst for Saturday night’s Wichita State-Baylor game.

It was Dickau’s first time being at Koch Arena, and he witnessed one of its strangest games in recent memory. WSU built a 33-point lead, then allowed Baylor to claw back to within five before holding on for a 71-63 victory.

Dickau’s broadcasting career has taken him to several of the top home venues across the nation in the last seven years, but Dickau thinks Koch Arena ranks right up there.

“I thought it was a great crowd,” said Dickau, who also calls Gonzaga home games. “I’m spoiled, so I get to see a lot of good arenas, but this was impressive. I thought the crowd really got into it, especially down the stretch in the second half where they really needed the crowd to get behind them on a couple of those defensive stands.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“I look forward to hopefully coming back and having another couple of games here.”