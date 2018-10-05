Koch Arena will now feature Qdoba (among other things) this basketball season

Wichita State announced on Friday afternoon that it has partnered with Qdoba Mexican Eats to bring the restaurant chain to Koch Arena starting for this basketball season.

The Qdoba stand, which will first serve for WSU’s volleyball match on Friday, Oct. 26, will be located in the concession area between sections 104 and 108. The menu includes burritos, burrito bowls, loaded nachos, chips and queso, chips and guac, candy, popcorn and drinks.

“We are excited to add Qdoba and be able to give our fans additional food options in Koch Arena,” WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said in a statement. “We are always looking for ways to enhance our fan experience so we can continue to have one of the best atmospheres in college basketball.”

But Qdoba isn’t the only enhancement WSU is planning.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

WSU also announced plans to expanded its concessions menu to include jalapeno poppers and fried macaroni and cheese along with an expanded selection of beverages and spirits. Concessions will also feature larger portions of fries and nachos in combo meals.

There will also be three cellphone charging stations installed along with a new “Shocker Lounge” during men’s basketball games that will open in the Multi-Purpose Facility, with cocktail tables, adult beverages and televisions for fans to hang out.