Disgusting or crafty? You make the call on Ron Baker’s latest viral video

Ron Baker has gone viral once again.
The former Wichita State basketball star and current New York Knicks guard made the rounds on NBA Twitter on Monday night when cameras captured Baker using his own saliva as saline solution to put his contact lens back in during overtime of the Knicks’ 124-121 preseason victory over the Washington Wizards.
The scene drew a wide range of reactions on Twitter.
Baker even responded to the videos on his own Twitter account.
Some might think it was a crafty move, others could think it was disgusting. At least it was a better moment than the last time Baker went viral when Anthony Davis gave him a black eye en route to a dunk over Baker.
