Who could be future Shockers? Six targets WSU might add to its 2019 recruiting class

The 2018-19 college basketball season is a little more than a month away from starting, but recruiting season never ends.
After signing his largest and most-heralded recruiting class yet, Gregg Marshall and the Shockers are working on following that up with another strong class in 2019.
So far WSU has verbal commitments from a pair of top-200 prospects in DeAntoni Gordon, a 6-foot-8 forward from Mobile, Ala., and Noah Fernandes, a 6-0 guard from Mattapoisett, Mass. Even with just two commitments, WSU’s class is ranked as high as No. 37 nationally.
The Shockers are slated to have two scholarships open for the 2019-20 season following the graduations of Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones, although Marshall has traditionally over-signed in case of a transfer after the season.
WSU appears willing to add to its 2019 class, as Marshall and his staff are still actively recruiting prospects before November’s signing period. Here are six names to keep an eye on that could wind up as future Shockers:
Tyson Etienne
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, point guard from Englewood, N.J.
Plays for: Putnam (Conn.) Academy
Rankings: 4-star (No. 123 overall) on Rivals, 3-star (No. 166) on 247 Sports
Interested: Oklahoma, Wichita State, VCU, Minnesota Seton Hall, St. John’s, Maryland and Saint Louis
Scouting report: Another shooter who is capable of playing either guard position, although his lack of size probably makes him a point guard most of the time at the college level. He’s an explosive athlete who shows good burst and ability to finish around the rim. Recruiting analysts have been impressed with Etienne’s toughness and competitiveness, two traits that Gregg Marshall loves.
Where WSU stands: WSU was a little late in the game to offer Etienne (late July), but the Shockers have made a big impression, including a visit from the entire staff on Sept. 13. The reward was earning Etienne’s second official visit, as he will be in Wichita this weekend. He took an official visit to OU two weeks ago and has been on unofficial visits to VCU, Seton Hall and St. John’s, while Minnesota, Maryland and Saint Louis are still involved. It seems clear WSU has made Etienne a high priority, although they face a lot of stiff competition for his services.
Devin Butts
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 170 pounds, shooting guard from Macon, Ga.
Plays for: Stratford Academy (Macon, Ga.)
Rankings: 3-star (No. 299 overall) on 247 Sports, 3-star on Rivals
Finalists: Wichita State, Mississippi State, South Florida and Georgia State
Scouting report: Butts is a shooter first. According to his father/coach, he can hit shots coming off screens, on catch-and-shoots or off the dribble. Butts averaged 16 points for Stratford as a junior and was chosen the region’s player of the year. He has good size and probably projects as a shooting guard in college, but could be converted to a point guard the same way WSU did with Landry Shamet.
Where WSU stands: WSU extended a scholarship offer to Butts in mid-July after seeing him play for his AAU team, Georgia Magic. Butts took his official visit in Wichita last weekend and came away impressed. He is taking his last official visit this weekend to Mississippi State and is expected to make a decision in early October.
Tre Mitchell
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 260 pounds, power forward from Pittsburgh
Plays for: Woodstock (Conn.) Academy
Rankings: 4-star (No. 80 overall) on ESPN, 4-star (No. 93) on Rivals, 4-star (No. 98) on 247 Sports
Interested: Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Illinois, Xavier, Wake Forest, Iowa State and Wichita State
Scouting report: Mitchell is a unanimous top-100 prospect by recruiting services who are clearly enamored with Mitchell’s skill set with his big frame. He averaged 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this summer in 17 games on the Nike EYBL circuit. On video, Mitchell shows off soft touch on hook shots with both hands and nice vision for a big man on passes. He appears to run the floor very well and be athletic for his size, which gives him upside as someone who can be a rim protector on defense and a matchup problem on offense.
Where WSU stands: WSU is a surprise late entrant to the Mitchell Sweepstakes, as it extended him an offer on Wednesday. Not only because it was so late in the game, but also because essentially all of WSU’s 2019 targets have been guards. But WSU is now in the mix for Mitchell, who hasn’t trimmed down his list yet. According to 247 Sports, Mitchell is taking an official visit to Notre Dame and is also being heavily pursued by Louisville, UConn and Wake Forest. WSU does have a man on the inside, Noah Fernandes, who verbally committed to WSU this month, that played with Mitchell this summer and will also be his teammate at prep school this season. Mitchell has hinted he is in no hurry to make a decision and could wait until the spring signing period.
Kadary Richmond
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, shooting guard from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Plays for: South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Rankings: Not ranked
Interested: New Mexico, Florida International, VCU, Kansas State, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure and Wichita State
Scouting report: Richmond is one of the most talented players in New York City, as he proved himself this summer as a bucket-getter. He transitioned to Team New England and made an impression on the Adidas Gauntlet. He relied mostly on his athleticism to attack the basket and a jump shot early in his career, but Richmond played more this summer as a lead guard. He could be a play-making combo guard at the collegiate level.
Where WSU stands: WSU swooped in late on Richmond, extending him an offer on Sept. 21 to join a handful of teams currently recruiting Richmond. There hasn’t been any news yet on if Richmond plans on cutting down his list soon or when he will start taking official visits.
Julian Rishwain
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, shooting guard from Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Plays for: Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)
Rankings: 3-star on ESPN
Finalists: Boston College, Colorado, Wichita State and San Francisco
Scouting report: Rishwain is known for his shooting and averaged better than 18 points last season in high school. But Rishwain showed this summer he could be more than just a spot-up shooter with good size. His recruiting blew up in the final weekend of the summer after he switched teams and played as a lead guard and averaged 24 points in Las Vegas. He impressed several Division I coaches with his vision and play-making ability. He still probably projects more as a true shooting guard at the collegiate level, but with the skills to be a secondary creator in an offense.
Where WSU stands: WSU offered Rishwain after his breakout tournament in late July and even brought him in for an official visit earlier this month. Rishwain said he was impressed by Gregg Marshall and WSU fans on the visit. He has yet to take a second official visit, although he told the Eagle he planned to with Boston College and San Francisco.
Al-Amir Dawes
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, point guard from Newark, N.J.
Plays for: Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.)
Rankings: 4-star (No. 95 overall) on ESPN, 3-star (No. 142) on Rivals, 3-star (No. 145) on 247 Sports
Finalists: Clemson, Connecticut, La Salle, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s, TCU and Wichita State
Scouting report: Dawes had an excellent summer on the EYBL circuit, averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals in 21 games for the NJ Playaz. Judging from his tape, Dawes is a menace in the pick-and-roll. He is a play-maker, capable of threading the needle with a pocket pass, attacking the basket and finishing among bigs or pulling up with a reliable jumper.
Where WSU stands: WSU offered Dawes in mid-July and made his list of eight finalists two weeks ago, but it appears WSU’s interest has faded. Dawes told PrepCircuit.com last week that six schools were actively recruiting and did not include WSU. He has either taken or scheduled official visits to Providence, Clemson, and UConn, while La Salle, Seton Hall and St. John’s all are still involved.
Comments