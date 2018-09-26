WSU softball ready to set ‘baseline’ against Oklahoma State in fall season

Wichita State softball has high expectations coming off arguably its most successful season in program history.
The Shockers return nine players with significant starting experience from last season’s 32-23 team that reached an NCAA Regional championship game and coach Kristi Bredbenner signed a contract extension this summer to lock in long-term with the program.
To prepare for the 2019 season, WSU is playing eight games this fall and the marquee game comes on Thursday at Wilkins Stadium when the Shockers take on Oklahoma State in a 5 p.m. game.
“We’re going to see if we can put it together mentally, physically and really battle and find out a much better indication of where our program is at,” Bredbenner said. “Regardless of the outcome, bottom line is we’re going to set the baseline for how much better we need to get and Oklahoma State is a great program to help us set that baseline.”
WSU outscored Avila and Crowder College 32-3 over the weekend, but Bredbenner knows WSU can’t prove much in beating up on NAIA and community college teams.
Oklahoma State offers a postseason-caliber team and one that WSU’s returners are familiar with, as the Shockers defeated the Cowgirls all four times last season, including twice in NCAA Regionals.
Bredbenner has questions to answer this fall, first and foremost establishing pitching to complement the team’s returning ace Bailey Lange.
Erin McDonald, a sophomore transfer from Louisiana Tech, had a 3-0 record in 19 innings with a 1.84 earned run average last season. Caitlin Bingham is a returning sophomore for WSU and started 15 games last season with a 2-6 record and 5.72 ERA. McKenzie Weber is another returner with some experience and freshman Hailey Martinez has impressed Bredbenner so far.
“I really feel like those girls are going to be able to complement Lange this year and provide some really solid innings,” Bredbenner said. “If we’re able to find a few reliable options, then we don’t have to put all of the pressure on Bailey’s arm.”
Another pressing issue is who takes over at third base for Mackenzie Wright, the 2018 AAC Player of the Year. Bredbenner said that job won’t be settled in the fall, so she plans on rotating between different options that include junior Ryleigh Buck, sophomore Kaylee Huecker, senior Bethany Canada and freshman Adeline Reese.
“We’re trying to figure out what the best offensive and defensive make-up is for the infield,” Bredbenner said. “We have some great options. Kenzie is a big loss and we’re definitely going to feel that defensively because she was so steady. Now it’s a focus on figuring out what the best combination is for us.”
Madison Perrigan (catcher), Laurie Derrico (shortstop), Asea Webber (outfield) and Bailee Nickerson (outfield) also return.
After Webber, Nickerson and Lange handled much of last season’s duties in the outfield, Bredbenner said there could be newcomers that might shake things up. Webber is sidelined with a back injury until likely February, which has led to more playing time for sophomore transfer Wylie Glover (Valley Center) and freshman Kasidee Eck (Andale).
“Right now it’s really hard to say, but I think our lineup offensively is going to be pretty strong this year,” Bredbenner said. “There are so many spots up for grabs, so I think that lineup could really shake up over the next few months as we put together the pieces of where everybody fits.”
WSU also plays at home this weekend, as it hosts Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Central Oklahoma on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Shockers conclude their fall season on October 12 at Kansas.
