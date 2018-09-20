Wichita State can expect possibly its largest crowd ever for a women’s basketball game at Koch Arena when the 11-time national champions Connecticut Huskies come to Wichita on February 26, 2019.
Here’s when you can see the UConn women (and others) play WSU at Koch Arena this season

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

September 20, 2018 02:57 PM

The Connecticut women’s basketball team will be coming to Koch Arena for the first time in the 2018-19 season.

The American Athletic Conference schedule was released on Thursday, revealing the 11-time NCAA champions will take on Wichita State at Koch Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

UConn was ranked No. 1 for all of last season and marching into the Final Four with a 36-0 record before falling 91-89 in overtime to Notre Dame.

WSU’s record attendance at Koch Arena (not counting Schoolhouse Rocks games) was set at 5,262 fans to watch Missouri State take on the Shockers on March 4, 2006. The WSU-UConn game should bring enough intrigue to threaten that record.

In total, WSU will have 19 of its games televised. The Shockers will play on COX Yurview a total of 15 times while appearing on ESPN’s networks four times. WSU’s game at home vs. Houston on Sunday, Jan. 20 will be broadcast on ESPNU, as will WSU’s road trip to Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 10.

WSU will play 11 of its 14 non-conference games at home, including a date with Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Fans can purchase season tickets by visiting GoShockers.com/tickets or by calling the WSU ticket office at 316-978-3267.

2018-19 WSU women’s basketball schedule

Home games at Koch Arena

Saturday, Oct. 6: Black & Yellow Scrimmage, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1: vs. Missouri Southern State (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview

Saturday, Nov. 10: vs. Missouri State, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview

Wednesday, Nov. 14: vs. Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview

Saturday, Nov. 17: vs. Houston Baptist, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview

Wednesday, Nov. 21: at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24: vs. Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview

Tuesday, Nov. 27: vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview

Sunday, Dec. 2: vs. Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview

Saturday, Dec. 8: vs. Creighton, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview

Tuesday, Dec. 11: vs. Grambling State, noon on COX Yurview

Wednesday, Dec. 19: vs. Northwestern (in Las Vegas), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 20: vs. Kansas or Washington State (in Las Vegas), TBA

Sunday, Dec. 30: vs. Savannah State, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview

Friday, Jan. 4: at Tulsa, 7 p.m. on American Digital Network

Wednesday, Jan. 9: at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12: vs. Memphis, 2 p.m. on American Digital Network

Tuesday, Jan. 15: at SMU, 7 p.m. on American Digital Network

Sunday, Jan. 20: vs. Houston, 1 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, Jan. 26: at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29: vs. East Carolina, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview

Saturday, Feb. 2: vs. Temple, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview

Wednesday, Feb. 6: at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 10: at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. on ESPNU

Sunday, Feb. 17: vs. SMU, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview

Wednesday, Feb. 20: vs. Central Florida, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview

Saturday, Feb. 23: at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26: vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN3

Saturday, March 2: at Temple, 1 p.m. on ESPN3

Monday, March 4: vs. Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview

