Here’s when you can see the UConn women (and others) play WSU at Koch Arena this season

The Connecticut women’s basketball team will be coming to Koch Arena for the first time in the 2018-19 season.
The American Athletic Conference schedule was released on Thursday, revealing the 11-time NCAA champions will take on Wichita State at Koch Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
UConn was ranked No. 1 for all of last season and marching into the Final Four with a 36-0 record before falling 91-89 in overtime to Notre Dame.
WSU’s record attendance at Koch Arena (not counting Schoolhouse Rocks games) was set at 5,262 fans to watch Missouri State take on the Shockers on March 4, 2006. The WSU-UConn game should bring enough intrigue to threaten that record.
In total, WSU will have 19 of its games televised. The Shockers will play on COX Yurview a total of 15 times while appearing on ESPN’s networks four times. WSU’s game at home vs. Houston on Sunday, Jan. 20 will be broadcast on ESPNU, as will WSU’s road trip to Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 10.
WSU will play 11 of its 14 non-conference games at home, including a date with Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
Fans can purchase season tickets by visiting GoShockers.com/tickets or by calling the WSU ticket office at 316-978-3267.
2018-19 WSU women’s basketball schedule
Home games at Koch Arena
Saturday, Oct. 6: Black & Yellow Scrimmage, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 1: vs. Missouri Southern State (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 7: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview
Saturday, Nov. 10: vs. Missouri State, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview
Wednesday, Nov. 14: vs. Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview
Saturday, Nov. 17: vs. Houston Baptist, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview
Wednesday, Nov. 21: at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 24: vs. Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview
Tuesday, Nov. 27: vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview
Sunday, Dec. 2: vs. Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview
Saturday, Dec. 8: vs. Creighton, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview
Tuesday, Dec. 11: vs. Grambling State, noon on COX Yurview
Wednesday, Dec. 19: vs. Northwestern (in Las Vegas), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 20: vs. Kansas or Washington State (in Las Vegas), TBA
Sunday, Dec. 30: vs. Savannah State, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview
Friday, Jan. 4: at Tulsa, 7 p.m. on American Digital Network
Wednesday, Jan. 9: at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12: vs. Memphis, 2 p.m. on American Digital Network
Tuesday, Jan. 15: at SMU, 7 p.m. on American Digital Network
Sunday, Jan. 20: vs. Houston, 1 p.m. on ESPNU
Saturday, Jan. 26: at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29: vs. East Carolina, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview
Saturday, Feb. 2: vs. Temple, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview
Wednesday, Feb. 6: at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 10: at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. on ESPNU
Sunday, Feb. 17: vs. SMU, 2 p.m. on COX Yurview
Wednesday, Feb. 20: vs. Central Florida, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview
Saturday, Feb. 23: at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26: vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN3
Saturday, March 2: at Temple, 1 p.m. on ESPN3
Monday, March 4: vs. Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. on COX Yurview
