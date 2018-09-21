WSU volleyball drops banners, then Tulane in five-set thriller in home opener

On maybe another team, the players would have panicked when they fell behind 5-1 in the fifth set.
Not Wichita State.
The Shockers are comfortable with the intensity of a final set, and it showed on Friday night at Koch Arena in their home opener against Tulane in front of 4,270 fans. WSU rallied from behind for a 25-18, 17-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-12 victory to notch its third fifth-set victory of the season.
“Coach told us you only get that experience by playing in that experience,” WSU senior setter Kali Eaken said. “Having those games to lean on, knowing we can pull it off, I don’t think anyone was nervous. We’re used to it now.”
Another thing WSU is used to is winning in the American Athletic Conference. Tulane was reminded of that before the match when WSU revealed two banners to celebrate its historic 2017 season, one for its undefeated (20-0) conference championship and another for the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth to host at Koch Arena.
While this year’s team is not likely to replicate last year’s domination (WSU dropped just five sets in AAC play), what it does have in common is a 1-0 start.
“Right now a lot of the times we’re really relying on each other since we have so many new leaders on the team,” WSU freshman hitter Megan Taflinger said. “We have to stick with each other and feed off each other and try to fight hard. That’s what we did (Friday).”
Taflinger registered her first career double-double against Tulane, finishing with a team-high 17 kills and adding 13 digs. Tabitha Brown added 11 kills and eight digs, while Eaken took command of the offense and led WSU with 29 assists, seven digs and three services aces. On defense, Giorgia Civita was solid again on the back row with 27 digs.
It was a back-and-forth match, but not during sets. Each team took turns beating up on the other.
WSU threw the first punch with a 25-18 first-set win, then Tulane answered back with a 25-17 win in the second set. WSU won the third, 25-17, then Tulane rallied back, 25-19. There was a total of one lead change in the first four sets.
The only meaningful lead change came when WSU rallied from the 5-1 deficit in the fifth set. Alex Koon and Brown had back-to-back kills, then WSU tied the score immediately on a Tulane attack error and an ace from Emma Wright.
The two teams traded points until the score was tied at 11, then Taflinger scored to give WSU the lead it never relinquished. Tulane made a hitting error next, then Taflinger followed with an ace for a 14-11 lead. Brown finished off the match with a kill.
“We didn’t play our best volleyball by any means, so for us to pull that out with a win shows a lot about the fight in this team even when we’re not playing our best,” Eaken said.
WSU hasn’t had many moments yet this season when it could say it’s come close to its best.
A lot of that has to do with playing one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, but WSU coach Chris Lamb is still concerned with a Shockers’ offense that hit .152 as a team and was held under .200 for the seventh time already this season.
“You go out and play these really tough teams and it really exposes stuff and it keeps you at the drawing board and it helps tune you up,” Lamb said. “Well, here we are in week 5 and I have a whole new list of questions.
“The good news is that we have four stat sheets that are a toss-up and we’ve won three of those. But it’s a tough way to make a living like that.”
WSU plays at Koch Arena again on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Memphis (7-6, 0-1 AAC).
