Gregg Marshall’s winning ways land Wichita State its point guard of the future

Noah Fernandes was in the seventh grade when he was captivated by Wichita State during its Cinderella run to the 2013 Final Four.
Five years later, Fernandes said it was a dream come true when he verbally committed to coach Gregg Marshall and the Shockers on Sunday following his official visit to WSU this past weekend.
Now he wants to create March memories of his own at WSU.
“It still seems so surreal to me that I’m going to Wichita State,” Fernandes told The Eagle on Monday. “I can still remember watching Fred (VanVleet) and all of them on TV upset all these big-time programs. It’s crazy, just crazy.”
Now that WSU’s 2019 recruiting class is finished, here’s everything WSU fans need to know about the team’s point guard of the future.
The background
Fernandes is a 6-foot point guard who is playing a post-graduate year at Woodstock (Conn.) Academy after a standout prep career in Massachusetts.
He narrowly missed out on being chosen a top-150 prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, though 247 Sports still pegs him as the 14th-best 2019 point guard.
Fernandes had a breakthrough summer playing for Expressions Elite (Mass.) in Nike’s EYBL. He averaged 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for a team that finished 9-7 and qualified for Peach Jam, where Fernandes averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists and earned honorable mention against top competition.
By summer’s end, Fernandes held 13 Division I offers, which included Temple, East Carolina, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Saint Louis, and DePaul. WSU swooped in late, officially offering Fernandez on Aug. 21, but was Fernandes’ first official visit (Temple had one arranged for this week that is now canceled).
Why he choose WSU
Fernandes told The Eagle that WSU’s seven straight trips to the NCAA Tournament and 25-win seasons was a major factor.
“I play the game with a lot of passion and at the end of the day, all I want to do is win,” Fernandes said. “That’s all that matters to me and going to a program where they’re used to winning big was really important to me.”
Another important factor was how he would gel in person with the coaching staff and the players.
“I just clicked with all of the guys and with Coach Marshall,” Fernandes said. “The whole time I could just tell that this was the right place for me. I could tell how much the community loves the team and I loved (Marshall’s) energy and passion and how much he wants to win for the program. You don’t get that at too many places, so I’m excited to be a part of it.”
The scouting report
Before anyone talks about Fernandes’ actual skills on the court, coaches and recruiting analysts love to mention his competitive fire.
“He’s a fiery kid who doesn’t care who’s opposing him, he’s going for their neck,” said Corey Evans, a recruiting analyst for Rivals. “He loves the big stage and he’s never afraid of the moment.
“He’s going to impact Wichita State from Day 1 in some way, shape or form. I think he’s going to have a great career there.”
According to Fernandes, Marshall loved that trait about him.
“He likes my toughness and my leadership and what I bring to the table,” Fernandes said. “I think I have some intangibles that some other kids don’t really have. Coach Marshall has done a really good job recruiting point guards, so it was an honor for him to see that in me.”
On the court, Fernandes packs a scoring punch. He’s diminutive, but battles and has developed a good touch on floaters when he drives down the lane. He has long arms, which give him the potential to be a disruptive force on defense.
But there’s no doubt about his go-to move: a crossover going left that leads to a step-back jumper.
How he fits at WSU
With two seniors set to graduate this spring, WSU has lined up Fernandes and 6-8 power forward DeAntoni Gordon as its two-person recruiting class for 2019.
After Marshall landed his most heralded recruiting class in 2018, he’s backed it up. 247 Sports ranks WSU’s class at No. 29, while Rivals pegs the Shockers at No. 38, which is either tied for or just behind Houston in the American Athletic Conference.
Fernandes essentially replaces Samajae Haynes-Jones on WSU’s 2019-20 roster, where he could compete with then-senior Ricky Torres for the starting role. But after Torres’ graduation, the reigns to the offense are likely to be handed to Fernandes for his final three seasons.
“My goal this year is to get my body right so I can go in there and hopefully play right away and make an impact right away,” Fernandes said.
