Wichita State’s new basketball uniforms are in. Here are the changes to look for

Christmas came early for the Wichita State men’s basketball team this week with the arrival of Under Armour’s new uniforms for the Shockers.
The team held a picture day on Monday with nearly all of the players posting pictures of themselves in the new threads. This will be the first season WSU wears Under Armour after previously wearing Nike. WSU reached an eight-year agreement with Under Armour last spring.
Fans who didn’t like that last season’s uniforms didn’t have the player’s last names on the back can breathe easy. All three of Under Armour’s uniforms will feature the player’s last names this season.
The other biggest difference is the introduction of the “Flying W” logo that previously only the baseball team has worn.
The logo will appear only on the alternate yellow uniforms, replacing the traditional Shocker logo on the side of the shorts.
“Wichita State wanted something classic and timeless that was also unique to them,” said Todd Locklear, an Under Armour spokesperson. “This design accomplished both goals so we’re excited to see it roll out.”
All three jerseys feature minor alterations from last season’s Nike version.
The home white uniforms now say Wichita State on the front rather than Shockers. The trim on the shorts is different with black and yellow lining the bottoms and the return of the Shockers logo on the side.
The black and yellow jerseys both remain mostly the same. The road blacks still say Wichita State on the front, while the yellows are the only ones that feature Shockers across the front. The trim on both of the shorts has been slightly changed with the introduction of a few more lines and a white stripe. One change is the new trim (yellow on black and black on yellow) around the armholes.
Here’s a sample of the pictures players posted on social media early this week showing off the new uniforms.
