This former Shocker is rising in the minors. Here’s how each WSU product is doing

The Wichita State baseball team produced nine professional players this spring, joining 10 others who were already moving up in the minor leagues.
It’s hard to keep track of so many players, so the Eagle has compiled a list of every former Shocker who is still playing for an MLB-affiliated team, complete with their stats this summer.
Is Dusty Coleman or Casey Gillaspie close to a major-league call-up? How high has Greyson Jenista already risen in the Braves’ farm system? How is Alec Bohm, the Phillies’ third overall pick this summer, performing? And which former Shockers pitcher is dominating Class A right now?
Here are the answers ...
Class AAA
Dusty Coleman, third base
Coleman reached the MLB level seven years after he was drafted in 2008 for a short stint with the Kansas City Royals before popping back up in the majors in 2017 with the San Diego Padres for 27 games. He’s still with the Padres but is now playing with the team’s AAA club, the El Paso (Texas) Chihuahuas. Coleman, now 31, is the team’s everyday player mostly playing third base and has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 RBIs in 86 games, but is hitting just .186 with a .258 on-base percentage in 237 at bats.
Casey Gillaspie, first base
Gillaspie was the first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2014 draft and has been close to earning a call-up to the MLB level the last three years, playing at Class AAA. Once again, Gillaspie, a first baseman, is playing with the Charlotte (N.C.) Knights, although he is currently on his way back from an injury that has sidelined him for the last month. Gillaspie was hitting .220 with a .285 on-base percentage in 255 at bats and 71 games this summer to go along with 18 doubles, three home runs, and 22 RBIs.
Josh Smith, pitcher
Smith has been a success story after being drafted in the 21st round of the 2010 draft out of WSU. He steadily rose up the ranks in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization, eventually seeing call-ups to the majors in 2015 and 2016. After being claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics, Smith again saw 26 games as a reliever at the MLB level for the A’s last season. Now Smith has signed as a free agent with the Boston Red Sox and is playing for the organization’s AAA team, the Pawtucket (R.I.) Red Sox, where he has a 4-4 record with a 3.96 ERA in 14 appearances, including seven starts, spanning 50 innings. Smith has struck out 46 hitters with 12 walks and opponents are hitting .261 off him.
Class AA
Sam Hillard, outfielder
Hilliard was selected in the 15th round of the 2015 draft by the Colorado Rockies and has reached his highest level of promotion this summer with the Class AA level for the Hartford (Conn.) Yard Goats. He has become an everyday outfielder and has played 102 games this summer with a .273 batting average and .340 on-base percentage in 366 at bats. Hilliard has added 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 52 runs, and 36 RBIs.
A.J. Ladwig, pitcher
Ladwig was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 11th round of the 2014 draft and has reached as high as the Class AAA level the last two summers. He started in Class AAA this summer before being sent to the Erie (Pa.) SeaWolves, where he has excelled. Ladwig has made six starts, compiling a 4-0 record with a 2.38 ERA in 34 innings. Ladwig has 33 strikeouts to eight walks and has limited opponents to a .256 batting average.
Sam Tewes, pitcher
Tewes was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth round of the 2016 draft and has been promoted twice to Class AA level this summer. He is currently throwing for the Springfield (Mo.) Cardinals and has started seven games with a 0-2 record and 4.78 ERA in 32 innings. Tewes has 18 strikeouts to 13 walks, while opponents are hitting .304 off him. He is still considered as one of the Cardinals’ top prospects in their farm system.
Class A Advanced
Isaac Anderson, pitcher
Anderson is a pitcher in the farm system of the Los Angeles Dodgers after being drafted by them in the 40th round of the 2015 draft. Anderson has been promoted to Class AA in each of the last three years, but is currently playing for the Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Quakes in Class A Advanced. He has made 27 appearance and 13 starts, compiling a 7-6 record with a 3.75 ERA in 93.2 innings. Anderson has struck out 97 hitters with 27 walks and limiting opponents to a .265 batting average.
Greyson Jenista, outfielder
Jenista was picked in the second round of this summer’s draft by the Atlanta Braves and the outfielder has already been promoted to Class A Advanced. He was the everyday outfielder in Class A and hit .333 in 117 at bats with a .377 on-base percentage, including five doubles, three triples, a home run, and 23 RBIs in 32 games. He just started playing for the Florida Fire Frogs in Class A Advanced. For the summer, Jenista is hitting .302 in 172 at bats with a .359 on-base percentage. He has seven doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 30 RBIs in 46 total games.
Cody Tyler, pitcher
Tyler is a 6-0 lefty starter who was taken by the San Diego Padres in the 32nd round of this summer’s draft. He has bounced around three teams already this summer, moving from Rookie ball to Class A Short Season to Class A Advanced as a relief pitcher. He is currently playing for the Lake Elsinore (Calif.) Storm in Class A Advanced. Overall this summer Tyler has made 17 relief appearances totaling 23 innings with a 5.09 ERA. He has 21 strikeouts with 11 walks and opponents are hitting .250 off him.
Class A
Ben Hecht, pitcher
Hecht is a 6-2 right-handed relief pitcher who was selected in the 12th round of the 2017 draft by the Chicago Cubs. He was promoted to the Class A team, South Bend (Ind.) Cubs, this summer and Hecht has made 33 appearances totaling 54 innings with a 3.83 ERA and converted six of seven save opportunities. Hecht has 57 strikeouts to 28 walks and is holding opponents to a .201 batting average.
Zach Lewis, pitcher
Lewis is a 6-3 right-handed pitcher who has been in the Chicago White Sox farm system since the 2017 season. After playing Rookie ball last summer, Lewis has been promoted to Class A and is pitching for the Kannapolis (N.C) Intimidators this summer. Lewis has made 25 appearances and 12 starts with a 3.20 ERA in 78.2 innings. Lewis has 75 strikeouts to 41 walks and is holding opponents to a .189 batting average.
Class A Short Season
Alec Bohm, third base
Bohm made headlines earlier this summer when he was drafted third overall in this summer’s draft by the Philadelphia Phillies as the organization’s future at third base. He started the summer playing for the Phillies’ Rookie team and quickly was promoted after hitting .500 in his five games. Bohm played the next 14 games in Class A Short Season, where he received 59 plate appearances and hit .192 with a .288 on-base percentage with 4 RBIs. But Bohm was sent to the disabled list and missed a month of action after being hit by a pitch. He recently returned for a rehab assignment back in Rookie ball in Clearwater, Fla. and has gone 4-for-9 with 2 RBIs in three games. Overall Bohm is hitting .274 with a .349 on-base percentage with two doubles, a triple, and 9 RBIs in 87 plate appearances this summer.
Dayton Dugas, outfielder
Dugas was selected in the 16th round of this summer’s draft by the Detroit Tigers and has since been promoted up a level in the farm system. The outfielder made a strong impression in Rookie ball, hitting .333 with 6 RBIs in four games before earning the promotion to Class A Short Season. Dugas has since become an everyday outfielder for the Connecticut Tigers, as he his hitting .242 with a .293 on-base percentage and three doubles, one triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs in 26 games.
Keylan Killgore, pitcher
Killgore, a 6-3 left-handed reliever, was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 17th round of this summer’s draft. He started his summer at the Class A Short Season level and has been a dominant closer for the Williamsport (Pa.) Crosscutters. Killgore has a tidy 0.93 ERA in 19.1 innings and 11 appearances, while converting all eight of his save opportunities. He has 23 strikeouts to just five walks and has limited opponent’s batting averages to .154 against him.
Chandler Sanburn, pitcher
Sanburn was WSU’s shut-down closer this past season and it resulted in him being taken in the ninth round of this summer’s draft by the Texas Rangers. He was immediately sent to Class A Short Season and has received inconsistent action as a reliever for the Spokane (Wash.) Indians. Sanburn has made nine appearances lasting 9.2 innings with a 7.45 ERA. He has 11 strikeouts to seven walks, while opponents are hitting .275 off him.
Rookie
Reagan Biechler, pitcher
Biechler, a 6-1 left-handed reliever, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 31st round of the 2017 draft. He has played Rookie ball for two seasons now, as he is currently playing for the Grand Junction (Colo.) Rockies. Biechler is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 24.2 innings with 23 strikeouts and seven walks.
Codi Heuer, pitcher
Heuer was the sixth-round selection by the Chicago White Sox in this summer’s draft. There was some question if Heuer, a 6-5 righty, would be a starter or a reliever to begin his professional career. But Heuer has been a starter for the Great Falls Voyagers (Mont.) in Rookie ball, as he has made 10 starts with a 5.88 ERA in 26 innings with 22 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Gunnar Troutwine, catcher
Troutwine was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the ninth round of this summer’s draft. He has received a steady amount of playing time with the Great Falls (Mont.) Voyagers at catcher. Troutwine has 97 plate appearances and produced a .296 batting average and .406 on-base percentage with four doubles, a home run, and 14 RBI. He also has more walks (15) than strikeouts (13).
Trey Vickers, shortstop
Vickers decided to leave WSU early this summer after being drafted in the 30th round by the Washington Nationals. He was the everyday shortstop for the GCL Nationals in Clearwater, Fla. for Rookie ball, but has not played since August 4. Vickers has seen 110 plate appearances and is hitting .245 with a .321 on-base percentage to go along with 13 RBIs.
