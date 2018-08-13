Five reasons why Wichita State is still considered the favorite in AAC volleyball

In somewhat of a surprise, the Wichita State volleyball team was tabbed the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference in the coaches poll released on Monday.
The Shockers finished a perfect 20-0 in their inaugural season in the AAC last year, en route to a 29-4 season that saw them host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
But more than half of WSU’s production is gone from last season, thanks to the graduation of All-American middle Abbie Lehman, four-year setter Emily Hiebert, talented outside Mikaela Raudsepp, and a pair of back-row specialists in Gabi Mostrom and Hanna Shelton.
Here are the five reasons why the Shockers were still picked to win the conference:
1. Respect for the program
Wichita State has won at least 20 matches for 15 years running and played in the NCAA Tournament for 10 of the last 11 seasons.
No other program in the AAC can come close to matching that level of consistent winning.
“I feel like it was kind of a program vote, but I’ll take it,” WSU coach Chris Lamb said. “That’s what I’m working for. You don’t want to have to think someone is taking you for granted, but if they are then maybe it means you’ve been really consistent for a long time.”
2. Last season’s dominance
Not only did the Shockers finish 20-0 in their first run through the AAC, but they did so in dominating fashion.
While the second-place teams in the conference lost five matches, WSU lost just five sets the entire year. WSU was taken to a fifth set just once, and it swept 16 of 20 matches.
Cincinnati is expected to be much improved after injuries derailed their 2017 season and received five first-place votes. But WSU’s dominance was likely in coaches’ minds when they voted, resulting in WSU taking the slight edge over Cincinnati, 113-108.
3. Tabitha Brown returning
Brown earned honorable mention All-American honors last season after accumulating 385 kills on a .268 hitting percentage as a junior. She also added nine double-doubles with 201 digs to go with 48 block assists.
Although Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson, who was the unanimous AAC Player of the Year in 2016 before redshirting last year due to injury, was tabbed as the preseason Player of the Year this year, Brown should challenge her as the conference’s most lethal offensive force.
“Tabitha’s energy and her effort have been like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” WSU junior Alex Koon said. “She’s really stepped up so far. We’ve only practiced for a few days, but everyone can already see a difference in her.”
4. Depth from last year
While Brown has the accolades to be the headliner, WSU also has other experienced options returning from last season’s success.
Giorgia Civita served as the team’s go-to libero, racking up 579 digs and more than five per set last season. She was included, along with Brown, on the AAC’s preseason all-conference team on Monday.
The Shockers also have a pair of experienced hitters back in Koon, who started 25 matches on the outside and had 167 kills on a .256 hitting percentage, and sophomore Emma Wright, who started 18 games in the middle with 105 kills on a .310 hitting percentage and 78 blocks, third-best on the team.
5. New talent rising
Reloading is nothing to new to Lamb, who has established WSU as an annual NCAA Tournament team. The Shockers will surely miss the Hiebert-to-Lehman connection, but the team does have talented options who now receive an opportunity to shine.
Kali Eaken, a 5-foot-10 senior transfer, has starting experience at Louisville and figures to get the first shot at replacing Hiebert at setter. But Kora Kauling, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman, is talented and the future at the position. Junior Jordan Roberts is also surging with a strong start to fall practices.
Abby Pugh is making a strong impression in the middle and Megan Taflinger, a redshirt freshman, is expected to make an instant impact in her first season on the outside. Regan Stiawalt, a sophomore from Ness City, is also pushing for playing time on the outside.
“We have some talent in the gym right now,” Lamb said. “But we’ve just got to be more consistent and accurate. This is the time to start being detail-oriented.”
