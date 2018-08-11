How Shocker fans can capitalize on first opportunity for season tickets in years

A chunk of season tickets to Wichita State men’s basketball games are currently available to the general public for the first time in essentially seven years.
According to WSU’s associate athletic director for ticket operations Russell Wilkins, season ticket renewals to Shocker basketball games haven’t dipped below 98 percent since Wichita State won the NIT championship in the 2010-11 season.
While they haven’t dipped far, Wilkin said there are approximately 150 seats available for the upcoming season, the Shockers’ second in the American Athletic Conference.
Fans can apply to be on a waiting list for the openings by calling the ticket office at 316-978-3267 or visiting the ticket office inside Koch Arena during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“It’s been very rare for us to have this many seats open, so this is a great chance for fans to get in on the ground level and see Wichita State basketball,” Wilkins said. “They’re going to get a chance to watch a whole new team grow.”
Since winning the NIT title in 2011, WSU has played in the NCAA Tournament seven consecutive seasons and is coming off its ninth straight 25-win season.
However, the Shockers experienced significant roster turnover in the offseason. Six seniors graduated, two players transferred, and one left early for the NBA Draft. That leaves Gregg Marshall with his most inexperienced team to date.
Wilkins said there were around 300 season tickets that were not renewed following last season, but there are already around 150 names on the waiting list. If the remaining 150 aren’t accounted for by late August, then Wilkins said WSU will have a sale to the general public to buy the rest of the seats.
According to last season’s forms, season tickets start at $400 with the upper benchback seats and go up to $585 for the premium chairback seats. Prices are subject to change and season ticket holders are also required to make a minimum donation to the Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organization.
WSU was one of just nine schools to sell out every home game last season, as it averaged 10,787 fans for its third-highest average attendance in program history. The Shockers led the AAC in attendance and ranked 34th nationally.
“It’s extremely rare for a program to be able to sell out every home game, especially in today’s information age where all of the games are on television,” Wilkins said. “It’s a testament to the great fans at Wichita State. Now there’s a chance for even more fans to come and experience Koch Arena in person. That’s not something that comes around very often.”
