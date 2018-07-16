Reports: Wichita State hires defensive guru as third assistant coach

Wichita State has according to multiple reports hired New Mexico State associate head coach Lou Gudino as its third assistant coach to replace Donnie Jones, who left for an assistant position with Dayton.
The hire of Gudino would finalize what has been a busy offseason for Gregg Marshall and the Shockers. WSU replaced nine of 13 scholarship players, added two new walk-ons and changed out two assistant coaches from the 2017-18 season.
Gudino comes to WSU with a wealth of Division I coaching experience and even some past history with the Shockers.
The most direct tie comes from his one season at New Mexico State, where Gudino was recruited by Chris Jans, a long-time disciple of Marshall at WSU, to be his associate head coach.
The other tie comes from Gudino’s decade-long stay in the Missouri Valley Conference, where he was an assistant coach at Indiana State from 2007-2016. He served as the top recruiting coordinator for the Sycamores and was the associate head coach to Greg Lansing for the final seven years.
Gudino has even spent time in Kansas before, as he was an assistant coach at Barton County Community College in Great Bend for the 1999-2000 season. Before Indiana State, Gudino was assistant coach at Louisana Tech from 2005-07.
Much like Jans, Gudino has a reputation as a top defensive coordinator and an effective recruiter.
In their one season together at New Mexico State, Jans and Gudino improved the team’s ranking in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency from No. 124 in the country to No. 16 this past season. The biggest improvement came in the team’s rebounding and guarding the rim: The Aggies significantly improved their defensive rebounding and two-point defense last season.
Returning to Wichita State’s defensive roots has seemed to be a priority for Marshall this offseason. He’s stockpiled long and explosive athletes on the wing, all ranging from 6-foot-4 to 6-7, that should allow WSU to switch more and not lose anything on the defensive end.
Throw in the addition and Gudino and the Shockers should expect to bounce back after the team’s defensive adjusted efficiency (No. 111 in 2018) finished outside of the nation’s top 30 on KenPom for the first time in seven years.
