Jayhawk Conference football season preview: defending champion Hutchinson again No. 1

Hutchinson Community College coach Drew Dallas speaks at Jayhawk Conference Media Day after the Blue Dragons were picked to once again win the conference this fall. The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas Jayhawk Conference hosted its annual media day with football coaches on Wednesday in Wichita, where it released its predicted order of finish for this upcoming 2021 fall season picked by the league’s coaches.

Here’s a bit about each team along with the schedule for the KJCCC this fall.

1. Hutchinson

The defending national champions are once again loaded in coach Drew Dallas’ second season. The offensive line returns four starters, led by Stevie Young, Dennis Wilburn and Joe Stone, while quarterback Dylan Laible, running backs Tye Edwards and Anwar Lewis and receiver Cortez Braham are all back for what should be an explosive offense. The defense will have some question marks, but Dallas likes the talent coming up at linebacker and in the secondary. The defensive line figures to be a team strength with three starters back in Demeco Roland, Jaylon Bass and Davion Westmoreland.

2. Garden City

Garden City figured to be a national championship contender in 2020, but when the season was pushed back to the spring, several key players transferred. After a dominant run at Arizona Western, coach Tom Minnick enters his third season at the helm of Garden City with expectations of once again pushing for a national title and Jayhawk championship. The defense should once again be one of the best in the country with the majority of starters returning, including defensive end Shemar Pearl and cornerback Keylon Kennedy. The no-huddle offense is expected to be led by quarterback Rhett Ricedorff and running back Davion Hodges.

3. Independence

Independence wasn’t far off from winning the Jayhawk this spring, losing nail-biters to Garden City and Hutchinson. Coach Jason Martin will look to get over the hump this fall, but noted the team faces a challenge with the new roster restrictions placing an emphasis on Kansas talent.

4. Butler

After a rare down season this spring — Butler went 2-4 — coach Tim Schaffner is looking to restore the Grizzlies to the top of the conference. The offense should receive a boost with the return of all-conference running back Adarius Thomas, while Brayden Bryant anchors the offensive line and starting quarterback Nick Davenport and wide receiver Darius Lassister both return. The defense will be mostly new, but does return Bryce Barrett (line), Malik Berry (linebacker), Nickendre Stiger (cornerback) and Shareal Taylor (cornerback).

5. Coffeyville

Jeff Leiker, an NJCAA Football Hall of Famer, is back at the helm of the program after leading Coffeyville to a 3-3 record in his first season back this spring. The Red Ravens return plenty of talent on their offense, led by an offensive line anchored by tackle Terrance McClain with threats in returning running back Star Thomas, wide receiver Cortarious Wilson and tight ends Cale Harbor and Will Dennis. The defense will be led by linebacker Reise Collier and cornerback Zahquan Frazier.

6. Dodge City

Wichita native Ricky Coon enters his third year of trying to rebuild the program at Dodge City, which finished with a 1-5 record. The Conquistadors were more competitive in the spring than their record indicated, as their offense was explosive and returns running back C.J. Hall, who rushed for 564 yards and six touchdowns. The defense will look to improve with returners in linebackers Brendan Hardy and Nico Perofeta and defensive linemen Jontrell Steward and Tai Lologo.

7. Highland

Coach Jeff Hancock enters his second season at the helm after Highland finished with a 1-6 record in his first season. The defense should be the team’s strength with the return of defensive tackle E.J. Thomas, who was a second team all-conference player last season, and linebacker Kevin Smith, an honorable mention Jayhawk selection.

8. Fort Scott

After COVID-19 wreaked havoc on Fort Scott last season, resulting in just three games played and an 0-3 record, first-year head coach Carson Hunter brings a revamped coaching staff and has restocked the roster he joked might be the youngest in the country. He might not be wrong, as all but five players on Fort Scott’s roster are true freshmen.

Jayhawk Conference schedule

September

2—Highland at Fort Scott, 6. 4—Iowa Western at Dodge City, 1; Independence at Butler, 7; Hutchinson at Coffeyville, 7. 11—Garden City at Fort Scott, 1; McDougle Technical Institute at Independence, 1; Butler at Hutchinson, 7; Dodge City at Coffeyville, 7. 18—Garden City at Highland, 1; Dodge City at Butler, 7. 25—Highland at Coffeyville, 7; Independence at Garden City, 7; Fort Scott at Hutchinson, 7.

October

2—Highland at Independence, TBD; Hutchinson at Garden City, 1; Coffeyville at Butler, 7. 9—Independence at Hutchinson, 12; Rezolution Prep at Fort Scott, 1; Butler at Highland, 1; Garden City at Dodge City, 7. 16—Hutchinson at Highland, 1; Coffeyville at Fort Scott, TBD; McDougle Technical Institute at Butler, 1. 23—Iowa Central at Highland, 1; Hutchinson at Dodge City, 1; Garden City at Coffeyville, 7; Fort Scott at Butler, 7. 30—Highland at Dodge City, TBD; Butler at Garden City, 1; Independence at Coffeyville, 7.

Note: Conference playoff dates reserved for November 4 and 11.