Big man basketball prospect Ernest Udeh Jr. to visit Kansas Jayhawks this weekend

Ernest Udeh Jr. is a 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. Screengrab of Ernest Udeh Jr.'s Twitter page

Ernest Udeh Jr., a 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, will visit Kansas this weekend, he told Zagsblog.com.

Udeh, the No. 27-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com, No. 29 by Rivals.com and No. 38 by ESPN.com, visited UCLA last weekend. He has a list of KU, UCLA, Baylor, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Miami, Michigan and Florida. He also is considering playing pro ball in the Overtime Elite League.

“Ernest Udeh burst onto the national scene this spring and summer thanks to his big frame, long arms, athleticism and the high motor he brings on the floor each time out,” wrote Travis Branham of 247sports.com.

Noted Dan McDonald of Rivals.com: “He’s a strong, explosive athlete that both protects the rim on defense and tries to rip the rim down with dunks every time he’s in the paint on offense. His aggressive disposition and his willingness to work on his game and be coachable will take him a long way.”

Udeh will be on KU’s campus this weekend with Jordan Walsh, a 6-7, 195-pound senior small forward from Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. The Cedar Hill, Texas native has already visited Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona State and Memphis. Walsh is ranked No. 31-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 38 by 247sports.com.