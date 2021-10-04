High school senior point guard from Memphis impressed by KU’s Late Night in the Phog

KU head basketball coach Bill Self addresses the crowd during Late Night in the Phog festivities Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse (Oct. 1, 2021). rsugg@kcstar.com

Highly regarded high school senior point guard Chandler Jackson, one of the three uncommitted prospects in the recruiting Class of 2022 to visit Kansas last weekend, told The Star on Sunday night he had an enjoyable time in Lawrence.

“Of course Late Night and then practice the next day was amazing to watch. Everything there was nice,” Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound standout from Memphis’ Christian Brothers High School responded when asked to pinpoint the highlight of his unofficial visit.

“I loved talking to them,” he added of KU’s coaches, who also welcomed senior prospects Mark Mitchell and Yohan Traore to campus as part of official visits.

Jackson, the No. 56-rated player in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.com and 247sports.com and No. 90 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Missouri, Memphis, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Florida State, and South Carolina State.

Prior to the weekend trip, he told 247sports.com: “Coach (Bill) Self is there. It’s a big-time program. Just experiencing a college like that that has made a name for itself and just the people coach has gotten to the league (will be exciting).”

Jackson averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game his junior year at Christian Brothers High. He had a productive summer playing for Team Thad on the EYBL circuit.

“He has a tremendous physical build for a combo guard. Strong and long,” wrote Jerry Meyer of 247sports.com. “Not a huge leaper but makes plays in traffic with his powerful athleticism. A very efficient ball handler. Gets to his spots with precision. Has an array of finishes off the dribble. At his best scoring off the dribble. Also keeps defense honest with his ability to catch and shoot. Sees the floor well and can distribute as well as score. Is a formidable defender and rebounder.”

Jackson’s dad, David, plays pro basketball in France.

Traore, a 6-11, 227-pound senior forward from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, is being recruited by KU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, LSU, UCLA, Utah, Tennessee, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan and Australia’s pro league. He’s ranked No. 4 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, No. 9 by 247sports.com and No. 29 by ESPN.com.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Mitchell, a 6-8, 210-pound senior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has a final four of KU, Missouri, Duke and UCLA. He is ranked No. 11 nationally by Rivals.com and 247sports.com and No. 30 by ESPN.com. Mitchell, who started his high school career at Bishop Miege, is slated to visit Missouri on next weekend and Duke on Oct. 15-17.

Adem Bona makes trip to Kentucky

Adem Bona, a 6-11 senior from Prolific Prep in California, who visited KU on Sept. 17-19, made a campus visit to Kentucky last weekend.

Kentucky is considered the leader for Bona, who also has KU, UCLA Arizona State, Baylor, Miami, USC and the NBL (Australia) on his list of schools.

Kentucky coach John Calipari traveled to California to visit with Bona last Tuesday, three days before Bona arrived in Lexington, Kentucky for his weekend visit.

Jordan Walsh excels at Wooten camp

Jordan Walsh, a 6-7, 195-pound senior small forward from Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, who will visit KU Friday through Sunday, impressed last weekend at the Wooten Top 150 basketball camp in Mansfield, Texas.

Walsh was one of the top 10 performers at the camp, according to a list compiled by ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. He is ranked No. 31 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 83 by 247sports.com.

The Dallas native has already visited Memphis, Arkansas, Arizona State, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma.

MJ Rice, a 6-5, 225-pound senior guard/forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, also was cited by Biancardi as a top ten performer at the Wooten camp.

Rice, who is ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN.com, No. 23 by Rivals.com and No. 25 by 247sports.com, committed to KU on Aug. 10. He’s originally from Durham, North Carolina.

Aidan Shaw, a 6-8 senior forward from Blue Valley High School who recently committed to Missouri, was another player to make Biancardi’s top 10 camp list. He’s ranked No. 57 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 47 by 247sports.com.

Sean Stewart impresses

KU recruiting target Sean Stewart, a 6-7, 175-pound junior small forward from Windemere Prep School in Orlando, Florida, who is ranked No. 41 in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com and No. 58 by Rivals.com, fared well at the Wooten Camp in Texas, according to Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com.

“He exceeded expectations. He was outstanding in the first game of the weekend. His size, versatility and athleticism shined as he battled on the glass, ran in transition, defended, scored off the bounce and made multiple mid-range pull-up jumpers,” Jenkins wrote at 247sports.com.

Stewart has received scholarship offers from KU, Arizona State, Alabama, Cal, Florida, Georgetown, Stanford and others, 247sports.com reported.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 11:06 AM.