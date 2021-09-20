After KU visit, recruit Adem Bona says Kansas basketball ‘culture’ is ‘one of a kind’

Adem Bona competed for Turkey in a major FIBA event this summer. He’s a top prospect in the 2022 class. FIBA

Adem Bona, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound senior center from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, completed his official visit to Kansas on Sunday without offering a commitment.

Bona, the No. 10-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com, No. 17 by ESPN.com and No. 33 according to Rivals.com, told Jayhawkslant.com he planned on visiting Kentucky and UCLA before making a decision. He was on KU’s campus Friday through early Sunday.

According to 247sports.com, Kentucky coach John Calipari was scheduled to visit Bona on Sunday in California, immediately after Bona’s return from KU. David Sisk of Rivals.com late Sunday night had sources confirm Calipari did indeed meet with Bona on Sunday night.

Bona, who made an unofficial visit to USC on Friday, is slated to visit Kentucky on Oct. 1-3 and UCLA on Oct. 22-24. He also has said he’d like to visit Baylor and Arizona State. On Aug. 30, Bona reported a top eight of KU, Arizona State, Baylor, Kentucky, Miami, UCLA, USC, and the NBL (Australia).

Of his KU visit, he told Jayhawkslant.com: “I had the chance to meet the whole coaching staff and the culture at Kansas is one of a kind. I also had the chance to see and feel the history at Kansas. And the family atmosphere they have built at Kansas is really great. In general, I had a great visit. I’m not sure if coach (Bill) Self is coming back down to see me again, but I think he plans to come down and visit again,” Bona added. “I’m just not sure when. I still have two more visits. I’m going to visit Kentucky and UCLA.”

Bona, who was born and raised in Nigeria, moved to Turkey when he was 14 before coming to California for prep school.

“Bona has a top-notch physique with strength and athleticism. Runs like a deer and is an explosive leaper. Has good hands. Finishes lobs with authority and is a high level rebounder. Raw skill wise but shows promise as an attack the basket off a couple dribbles threat and as a respectable jump shooter. Defends and rebounds with passion. Can protect the rim,” writes Jerry Meyer of 247sports.com.

Walsh changes date of KU visit

Jordan Walsh, a 6-7, 190-pound senior small forward from Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, will visit KU on Oct. 8-10 instead of next weekend as originally planned, according to Ani Umana, director of 5StateHoopReport.

Walsh, according to a Twitter post of Umana that was retweeted by Walsh, will be participating in the Joe Wootten MDAAG Evaluation Camp Oct 1-3 in Texas. He will visit Memphis next weekend following this past weekend’s visit to Texas.

“It was good. It was really good,” Walsh said of his UT visit in an interview with On3.com. “We went to Lil Baby’s concert Friday night. That was cool. Some of the former players (Mo Bamba, Kai Jones) in the NBA went to the concert.”

Walsh said Bamba and Jones “said their experience at Texas was great. They both said if I want to go to the NBA, go to Texas.”

Walsh, who is originally from DeSoto, Texas, also has visited TCU, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Arizona State. He is ranked No. 31 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 38 by 247sports.com.

“He is a very long and active dual forward prospect who projects as a wing long term but right now his offensive game is more that of a hybrid 4 (power forward),” wrote Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com. “He has the upside to be a versatile asset at the high-major level. He has good bounce and fluid strides to add to his lengthy frame.

“Walsh is consistently productive on the defensive end where he is disruptive and on the glass,” Jenkins added. “He can lead the break after securing a defensive rebound and has a good looking jumper but it is not totally reliable.”

Walsh averaged 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as a junior at Faith Family Academy in Oak Cliff, Texas. His team won Texas’ Class 4A state title. He’s decided to transfer to the Branson, Missouri school for his senior year.

Kanaan Carlyle sets Auburn visit

Kanaan Carlyle, a 6-2, 170-pound junior point guard from Milton High in Alpharetta, Georgia, will visit Auburn on Oct. 9, according to Rivals.com.

Carlyle has a list of KU, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Stanford, LSU, Florida, Clemson, Duke and others. He’s ranked No. 17 in the Class of 2023 by 247sports.com and No. 23 by Rivals.com.

“Carlyle has proven to be one of the elite scorers in the class while also showing the ability to lock down on the defensive end…He possesses all the traits that get college coaches excited on the court, while also checking all the boxes with intangibles,” writes Dan McDonald of Rivals.com.

