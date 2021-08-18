High school junior point guard from Indiana reveals scholarship offer from Kansas

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self looks on as his recruit Devon Dotson and Providence Day would take on Charlotte Christian. Providence Day would defeat Charlotte Christian 81-65 Tuesday January 30, 2018. Special to the Observer

Jeremy Fears Jr., a 6-foot-1, 165-pound junior point guard from La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana has been offered a men’s basketball scholarship by Kansas, he reported Tuesday on Twitter.

Fears, the No. 23-ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2023 by 247sports.com, No. 40 by ESPN.com and No. 54 by Rivals.com, also is being recruited by Kansas State, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa State, Auburn, Creighton, DePaul, Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Mississippi, Purdue and others.

He visited Missouri and Illinois in June.

Fears began his prep career at Joliet (Illinois) West High School before transferring to La Lumiere. He plays for Brad Beal Elite on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit.

His father, Jeremy Fears Sr., played college basketball at Ohio and Bradley before playing professionally overseas.

“Coming out of his freshman year, Fears wasn’t known as a shot maker, but has expanded his game to become a true point guard who has the ability to score at all three levels,” writes Mike Schumann of thedailyhoosier.com. “After watching him at the Midwest Mania event in Westfield, Indiana, it became apparent that Fears is a clear high major talent with elite quickness, speed, athleticism and now that added ability to be a scoring point guard that makes him a complete prospect.”

Update on four prospects considering KU

SI.com recently singled out four prospects that are considering attending KU in an article entitled, “Five highly anticipated 2022 hoops commitments.”

They are: Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-4 senior shooting guard from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona; Chris Livingston, a 6-7 senior small forward from Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio; Nick Smith, a 6-5 senior combo guard from North Little Rock (Arkansas) High School and Yohan Traore, a 6-11 senior power forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

Sharpe, the No. 11-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Arizona and the NBA G League.

“Sharpe put his stamp on the Nike Peach Jam last month, averaging 21.6 points a game and shooting 46% from the three-point line. In his last three games at Peach Jam, Sharpe pumped in 28 points and eight rebounds a game. He’s expected to decide next month (September),” writes Jason Jordan of SI.com.

Livingston, the No. 4-rated player in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, lists KU, Kentucky, Georgetown, Memphis and Tennessee State. He also could head straight to the G League.

“Livingston told SI.com that he plans to have a decision done by Oct. 15, and has already taken official visits to Kansas, Kentucky and Georgetown. Livingston said he loves the idea of playing with other talented players and really wants to win a national title. That said, he maintained that despite having a date set he has ‘no idea’ which school he’ll ultimately commit to at this point,” Jordan writes.

Smith, ranked No. 39 nationally by Rivals.com, lists KU, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma as well as Australia’s pro league and Overtime Elite pro league.

“As it stands, Smith will visit Kentucky on Sept. 2, Arkansas on Sept. 11 and Oklahoma on Sept. 18. He told SI he feels like he’ll know after his final visit,” Jordan writes of Smith, who has made a visit to KU.

Traore, ranked No. 64 nationally by Rivals.com, lists KU, Michigan, Arkansas, Houston, Louisville, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC and others.

“Traore has only been in the U.S. for nine months, but his dominance this summer has him in the conversation for top big in the class,” Jordan writes of Traore, who hails from France. “Traore told SI he wants to make a cut to his list next month. Expect the talented 6-foot-11 big to consider pro options as well.”