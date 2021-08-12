Former KU guard Garrett continues to impress with Miami Heat: ‘He was everywhere’

Miami Heat guard Marcus Garrett, center, drives between Golden State Warriors’ Justinian Jessup, left and Selom Mawugbe during the first half of a California Classic NBA summer league basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Former Kansas combo guard Marcus Garrett scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds as the NBA’s Miami Heat improved to 4-0 this summer by beating Memphis, 97-94, in double overtime Wednesday in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Garrett, a 6-foot-5 Dallas native, did not have any steals after totaling 13 thefts in the Heat’s initial three games. He was 1-of-4 shooting from three.

His defense has been one of the major story lines in NBA summer league action.

“He guarded me in practice the first day and he was everywhere,” Heat guard Max Strus told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I couldn’t even get open. So he’s definitely got that about him. He gets through screens so easily and he’s strong. You think he looks really skinny and frail, but he’s strong and he gets through screens easily. He doesn’t really ever get hit. And he’s got super-long arms that help him. He wants to be a great defender, so that’s the biggest part of it,” Strus added of Garrett.

The 22-year-old Garrett, who signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 training camp contract with Miami after failing to be selected in the July 29 NBA Draft, had six steals in the Heat’s summer league opening win over the Lakers last week at the California Classic in Sacramento..

“He’s a really unique on-ball defender,” the Heat’s summer league coach, Malik Allen, told the Sun Sentinel. “He has a great nose for the ball. And he has great anticipation. I guess that’s what separates him. He’s a presence.

“As soon as the ball is inbounded, he’s just a presence and the guys feel him. He sets the tone. Every game he’s played, the beginning of the games, he’s set the tone. He is unique on ball.”

Garrett has connected on 17 of 26 shots so far as a pro for 65.4% while averaging 11.0 points a game. He’s 3 of 7 from three.

“I feel like the things I do on the offensive end are sometimes overlooked because I don’t take a lot of shots or make a lot of shots,” Garrett told the Sun Sentinel. “I feel like I can get downhill, whether it be a screen or whether it be me just trying to break my man down. That’s kind of my game, is getting downhill and making plays for my teammates.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Of his defense he told the Sun Sentinel: “It’s kind of natural. It’s something I’ve had my whole life. If I’m going to go in, I’m going to play defense.”

Garrett averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals as a senior in 2020-21 at KU. He hit 45.9% of his shots and 80.8% of his free throws. He was 23-of-66 from three for 34.8%.

He was college basketball’s Naismith, ESPN and Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year after his junior season at KU (2019-20).

Garrett said he has studied NBA veteran Andre Iguodala, who played for Miami last season but has signed with the Golden State Warriors.

“Every game,” Garrett said, “I just want to go out there and bring that defensive presence.”

Former KU forward Markieff Morris, who has signed a one-year guaranteed contract with Miami, believes Garrett will make it in the NBA.

“You see what he’s doing in summer league?” Morris said of Garrett at last week’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic KU alumni game in Lawrence. “Pitbulls, dogs. We’re coming for it. I’m coming for it,” he added of the former Jayhawks bringing defense to Miami.

KU in the summer league

Former KU center Udoka Azubuike scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots while playing 31 minutes in Utah’s 81-80 win over Dallas on Wednesday in Vegas. Azubuike was 4-of-4 from the field but just 3-of-9 from the line. Azubuike is hoping to be a rotation player for the Jazz during his second season in the league after missing most of his rookie season because of injury. ... Former KU guard Wayne Selden missed five shots and did not score while playing 18 minutes in New York’s 69-68 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in Vegas. Selden, who played in Israel last season, had two assists and one rebound. ... Former KU combo guard Malik Newman scored 19 points with six rebounds and four assists while playing 25 minutes in San Antonio’s 92-89 loss to Chicago on Tuesday in Vegas. He played in Israel last season. Former KU point guard Devon Dotson had two points with five assists and no turnovers while playing 24 minutes for the Bulls.