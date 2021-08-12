High school point guard from Memphis offered scholarship by Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self looks on as his recruit Devon Dotson and Providence Day would take on Charlotte Christian. Providence Day would defeat Charlotte Christian 81-65 Tuesday January 30, 2018. Special to the Observer

Chandler Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior point guard from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, has been offered a scholarship by Kansas, he reported this week on Twitter.

Jackson — he is ranked No. 54 in the recruiting Class of 2022. by 247sports.com and No. 110 by Rivals.com — has scheduled an unofficial visit to KU for the Oct. 1 Late Night in the Phog, he confirmed to The Star on Wednesday night in a direct message on Twitter.

Jackson has also been offered scholarships by Missouri, Memphis, Texas, TCU, Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Creighton, Mississippi, St. John’s, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest according to Jayhawkslant.com.

He visited Missouri and Auburn in June and is planning visits to Memphis, Mississippi and Virginia Tech.

“The scholarship offer from Kansas is very big,” Jackson told JayhawkSlant.com. “I received a call from coach Case (Jeremy, KU interim assistant) and that’s when Kansas offered. I was very surprised when everything happened. It (KU offer) means a lot. The program and what coach (Bill) Self has accomplished there, and for them to want me to come to a school like that, it’s amazing. I was super excited, and still am.”

Of Jackson, Jamie Shaw of Rivals.com wrote: “The Christian Brothers High point guard does not get rattled by the name across from him, in any setting. This summer he has faced everyone and more times than not Jackson has come out on top. He has led his Team Thad (Tennessee) EYBL team to wins this summer over Dior Johnson and Vegas Elite, Jazian Gortman and Nightrydas, and B.J. Edwards and BMaze. At 6-4, Jackson is a big-bodied guard, he gets to his spots with precision. He has great footwork and balance in the paint. Do not let him get you on his hip. He has an array of shots from the floater to the jumper. He is a good rebounder and he has excellent control of the game.”

Brumbaugh lists top six on Twitter

Rowan Brumbaugh, a 6-4, 180-pound senior point guard from Northfield Mount Hermon High School in Gill, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night revealed his top six schools on Twitter. They are: KU, Texas, Maryland, Oregon, Northwestern and Miami.

He is ranked No. 137 in the Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and unrated by Rivals.com at this time.

“This is just the top six schools. My recruitment is still 100% open,” he told 247sports.com. “These are the schools I want to focus on that have offered me already. Each school in this list I have a good relationship with the head coach, like their style of play, and feel it’s somewhere I could fit in.”

Of KU he told 247sports.com: “Of course they’re a blueblood school which presents an incredible opportunity. It could be nice playing at that level and stage. Also coach Self and I are really tight and they have a good track record with their guards. They present constant development as you would be playing against the best of the best so you’re bound to get better.”

Nick Smith considering six schools

Nick Smith, a 6-5 senior point guard from Sylvan Hills High in Sherwood, Arkansas, who is ranked No. 18 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 39 by Rivals.com, told 247sports.com he has a final list of KU, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Auburn as well as the Overtime Elite League and NBL of Australia.

He said he will pick a school or elect to turn pro in October or November. He has visited KU, Auburn and Alabama. He’s scheduled visits to Arkansas on Sept. 12, Oklahoma on Sept. 18 and may visit Kentucky on Sept. 2

“I talk with coach Self and the coaching staff every day,” Smith told 247sports.com. “It’s very rare for Kansas guards to go one-and-done but he actually feels like I can come in and do it. So just talking with him about my future and playing in his system would be a great thing in terms of going pro.”

Brandon Miller update

Brandon Miller, a 6-7, 190-pound senior small forward from Cane Ridge High in Nashville, Tennessee, has included Kansas on his list of six schools. Miller, the No. 10-ranked player in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, has revealed a list of Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Tennessee State, Florida and Alabama.

He also indicated he would consider playing in the NBA G League and the Australian NBL. Miller has visited Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee and TSU and is planning trips to KU and Florida.