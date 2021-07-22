Future KU basketball forward Zuby Ejiofor has productive day at Peach Jam AAU tourney

Zuby Ejiofor, a senior forward from Garland (Texas) High who has committed to KU, had 16 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks in an AAU game in South Carolina. From Twitter

Future Kansas power forward Zuby Ejiofor had one of the best performances of the day on Wednesday at the Peach Jam AAU basketball tournament in South Carolina.

Ejiofor, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound senior from Garland (Texas) High School, who orally committed to play hoops at KU on July 1, scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting (6-of-10 from line) and grabbed 16 rebounds in Houston Hoops’ 64-62 loss to Team Final of Pennsylvania.

Ejiofor also had six blocked shots, coming close to a triple double for Houston Hoops, which fell to 4-5 in the two-week AAU event.

Ejiofor is ranked No. 37 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 58 by Rivals.com. He chose KU over Texas, TCU, Oklahoma and Arkansas

Ejiofor averaged 21.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game during his junior season at Garland High School. He scored 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Houston Hoops in a recent AAU basketball game against 3D Empire.

Ejiofor was born in the United States, but moved to Nigeria with his parents when he was very young. He moved back to the U.S. in sixth grade and started playing basketball for the first time in eighth grade.

His dad currently lives in Nigeria, and his mom travels back and forth between the U.S. and Nigeria.

Mokan Elite rolling at Peach Jam

Mokan Elite improved to 7-2 at Peach Jam on Wednesday by beating JL3 of Texas, 81-79.

Tarris Reed, a 6-8, 220-pound senior forward from Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, who has Missouri on his list of prospective colleges, scored 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

Bryson Warren, a 6-2, 155-pound junior point guard formerly of Little Rock (Arkansas) Central High School, now headed to Link Year Prep, scored 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting. He was 4-of-4 from the line. He hit one three. Warren has KU, Tennessee, Florida, Memphis, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Duke and others on his list. Warren visited KU on June 13

Felix Okpara, a 6-10 senior center from Hamilton Heights Christian High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, scored eight points with six boards and three blocks. He has Kentucky, Ohio State, Texas, Memphis, Illinois, Tennessee and others on his list of schools.

Aidan Shaw, a 6-8 senior small forward also out of Link Year Prep who has KU and Missouri on his list of schools, had five points on 2-of-4 shooting and one steal. The former Blue Valley High School player has a list of KU, MU, Iowa, Oklahoma State, USC and Maryland.

Rob Martin, a 5-11 senior guard from Christian Brothers High in St. Louis, contributed 14 points for Mokan Elite.

Reed, who is ranked No. 90 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, had 22 points and nine boards in Tuesday’s 64-50 win over Albany City Rocks. The St. Louis native told Stockrisers.com on Tuesday that he now is being recruited by Kentucky.

Reed said during the month of June he’s visited, “Michigan, Purdue, Ohio State, and Michigan State. They’re great schools and each of them has something unique about them. Going to take my time and choose a school that is the best fit for me.”

At one time Reed had KU on his list of schools but hasn’t mentioned the Jayhawks of late.

Warren — he is ranked No. 32 in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com — had 16 points with seven assists, six rebounds and three steals against Albany City Rocks on Tuesday. Okpara had 10 points and three blocks and three rebounds. He’s ranked No. 50 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

Shaw scored two points with five assists and five rebounds. He’s the No. 56-rated player in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

Traudt wants to visit KU

Isaac Traudt, one of the standout performers at last weekend’s Under Armour Circuit event in Frisco, Texas, is planning a recruiting trip to Kansas, he told Jayhawkslant.com.

He is a 6-9, 200-pound senior forward from Grand Island (Nebraska) High School who is ranked No. 67 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

Traudt has already visited North Carolina, Nebraska, Creighton, Virginia, and Michigan State and may also visit Gonzaga.

“Hopefully, I’ll take a visit to Kansas sometime in August. I’m definitely considering them. The coaching staff has come to a lot of my games,” Traudt told Jayhawkslant.com. “The one thing I like about Kansas is definitely the winning tradition and how well coach (Bill) Self does with his guys.”

Recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com scouted Traudt at the tourney in Texas.

“No player in Frisco attracted more elite-level head coach attention than Traudt, who had Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few standing behind the basket watching him play on multiple occasions,” wrote Cassidy. “On Sunday, the 6-9 forward awarded the duo with a 23-point performance that included three three-pointers. His versatility as a defender was also striking as Traudt has the ability to stay in front of guards on the perimeter while muscling up bigs inside.”