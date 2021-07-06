Former Arizona State guard Remy Martin to withdraw name from NBA Draft, play at KU

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. AP

Former Arizona State point guard Remy Martin has decided to remove his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and play a final season of college basketball at Kansas, a source close to KU’s program confirmed to The Star.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports wrote Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that Martin would play at KU in 2021-22. Martin’s dad, Sam, told the Arizona Republic that Martin plans to play at KU this season, citing the fact the 6-foot senior did not receive an invitation to the G League Elite camp or the NBA Combine.

Martin, who hails from Chatsworth, California, announced plans to transfer from Arizona State to Kansas on May 17, only if he ultimately withdrew from the draft.

The fact he was not invited to either the NBA G League Elite Camp or NBA Combine indicates he would not be taken in the two-round NBA Draft, set for July 29 in Brooklyn, New York, an NBA official told The Star.

KU coach Bill Self has not yet confirmed the report of Martin withdrawing from the draft. Martin has not answered text messages from The Star.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft pool and retain college eligibility is 10:59 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

KU redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson announced Friday that he would return to KU to continue his college career and senior guard Ochai Agbaji decided to remove his name from the draft on Tuesday.

Martin averaged 19.1 points a game in each of the past two seasons.

He averaged 3.7 assists a game last year and 4.1 his junior season at ASU. He hit 47 of 136 threes in 2020-21 for 35%.

He earned first-team all-Pac 12 honors the past two seasons.

As a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, he was ranked 128th nationally in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.com. KU recruited him at that time with Kurtis Townsend the lead recruiter.

Martin is 2-0 versus KU in his college career.

He hit a two-point jumper to give ASU a 78-76 lead in an 80-76 win over the Jayhawks on Dec. 22, 2018 at ASU. ASU was ranked No. 18 at the time and KU No. 1. In that game he finished with 10 points 4-of-10 shooting with four assists. That was his sophomore year.

In his freshman year he had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the Sun Devils’ 95-85 win over KU at Allen Fieldhouse. KU was No. 2 and ASU No. 16 at the time.

Martin’s 19.1 points per game last year led the Pac-12 in scoring. He had a season-best of 31 points in a win over Grand Canyon. In that game he hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

Martin currently ranks sixth on ASU’s career scoring list (1,754 points) and is second in assists (466), tied for 10th in threes made (176) and eighth in steals (151).

He was named the winner of ASU’s Kajikawa Male Athlete of the Year which goes annually to the top athlete from any sport based on athletics, academics, leadership and community service.