Measurements of three KU Jayhawks from 2021 NBA Combine and G League Elite Camp

KU’s Ochai Agbaji scores over KSU’s Kaosi Ezeagu during the second half of a February 2021 Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Kansas State, 74-51.
KU’s Ochai Agbaji scores over KSU’s Kaosi Ezeagu during the second half of a February 2021 Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Kansas State, 74-51. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas men’s basketball guard Ochai Agbaji arrived for the 2021 NBA Combine in excellent physical condition.

Agbaji, who has until July 7 to remove his name from consideration from the 2021 NBA Draft pool of players if he wishes to play a fourth season at Kansas, measured 6-foot-5 1/2 with shoes (6-4 1/2 without shoes) and weighed in at 214.4 pounds on Tuesday in Chicago.

Agbaji’s body fat was recorded at 4.15%, fourth best of the 61 players to be measured so far at the Combine. The only players with less body fat: Yves Pons (4.0%) and Tre Mann and Joe Wieskamp (4.1%).

Agbaji’s standing reach was measured at 8-7 1/2. He has a wingspan of 6-10.

Measurements of KU’s Jalen Wilson and Marcus Garrett were taken at the NBA G League Elite camp in Chicago.

Wilson, a redshirt sophomore small forward who currently has his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, measured 6-7 with shoes and 6-5 3/4 without shoes. He weighed 225.2 pounds with 7.3% body fat. Wilson’s standing reach and wingspan measured 8-6 1/2 and 6-8 respectively.

Garrett, a combo guard who played four seasons at KU and is beginning his pro career, measured 6-5 3/4 with shoes and 6-4 1/2 without shoes. He weighed 188.2 pounds with 5.3% body fat. He had a standing reach of 8-6 and wingspan of 6-9 3/4.

Wilson in two camp scrimmages averaged 5.0 points (on 41.7% shooting), 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds. A minor injury prevented Garrett from playing in the G League camp scrimmages.

“Wilson was able to show more offensive versatility than expected,” wrote Jeremy Woo of SI.com on Twitter.

Wilson was not one of the three players from the G League Elite camp to snare an invitation to the NBA Combine. Players to advance from the G League camp to the Combine: Aaron Wiggins, A.J. Lawson and Duane Washington. The NBA Draft Combine will continue the remainder of the week in Chicago.

