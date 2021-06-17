KU Jayhawks among 12 scholarship offers sent to Chicago recruit JJ Taylor in one day

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self

Javonte “JJ” Taylor, the No. 4-ranked player in the high school basketball recruiting Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com, received 12 scholarship offers on Tuesday, according to an Instagram post by the Mac Irvin Fire AAU program.

One of those offers came from Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self.

“What a day for 5-star JJ Taylor … next SUPERSTAR,” the AAU team exclaimed on its social media account.

The 12 schools to offer the 6-foot-7, 195-pound junior power forward from Chicago’s Kenwood Academy on Tuesday: KU, Kentucky, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, LSU, Michigan State, Maryland, Tulane and Nebraska.

Tuesday was the first day college coaches could directly contact class of 2023 prospects.

Taylor, ranked No. 6 in his class by ESPN.com and No. 8 by 247sports.com, and junior center Baye Fall, were named co-MVP’s of last week’s Pangos All-America Camp Top 30 all-star game in Las Vegas.

“Taylor, who comes equipped with great length and a reliable jumper, showed flashes of greatness all week. He was at his best, however, when the lights were brightest. The Chicago-area wing earned co-MVP honors of the Cream of The Crop Game at the camp’s conclusion. He was as efficient as scorers come for most of the camp and certainly has the look of a top 10 prospect,” wrote Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy as reported by kentucky.rivals.com.

“Everybody kind of falls in love with the potential there. He’s got the length. He defends. He’s a nightmare on the perimeter because of his length. He can shoot it. He’s a freak athlete too,” Cassidy added.

Kentucky is considered the favorite for Taylor. Coach John Calipari recently hired former University of Illinois assistant Ronald “Chin” Coleman, who coached seven seasons in the Mac Irvin Fire AAU program.

“A 5-star who already ranks in the top 10 in 2023, Taylor really came on and was playing with great energy,” wrote 247sports.com’s Eric Bossi from the Pangos camp. “That was important for me because the last time I saw, his energy wasn’t so great. To see him not coasting in an all-star camp environment where coasting happens with a lot of guys was encouraging. His bread and butter is slashing to the rim and once he adds strength to play through contact, he’ll be able to be more consistent,” Bossi added.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, one of Taylor’s older brothers, Steve Taylor, played hoops at both Marquette and Toledo. Demetrius Cooper, another older brother, played football at Michigan State.

“He’s the best sophomore I’ve coached,” Kenwood Academy coach Mike Irvin, also of Mac Irvin Fire, told the Sun Times. “He can shoot the ball and with his size and athletic ability the sky is the limit. His future is super bright.”

Baye Fall is on KU’s wish list

KU also is recruiting Pangos co-MVP Fall, a 6-10, 200-pound junior center from Lutheran of the Rockies High School in Parker, Colorado.

Fall, who is ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com, No. 11 by 247sports.com and No. 12 by Rivals.com, is also being recruited by Colorado, Arizona, Baylor, Georgetown, Illinois, Memphis, Maryland, Georgia and others.

“Fall was really productive around the rim on both ends of the floor and stood out with his energy,” Bossi said of the center’s performance at Pangos. “He was constantly talking to teammates and opponents, sprinted from block to block and used his length and quickness off the floor to cause problems. Fall is still really thin and is going to have to get stronger, but he doesn’t lack for fight or toughness. Baylor, Georgetown, Illinois, Kansas, Memphis and Texas A&M are among the many who have jumped in early,” Bossi added.

Keyonte George visiting Baylor

Keyonte George, a 6-5, 190-pound senior shooting guard from iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Lewisville, Texas, visited Baylor on Tuesday and Wednesday according to Zagsblog.com.

George is ranked No. 5 in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com. He visited Texas on June 4-6. He also has KU, Kentucky and Oklahoma State on his list. Texas, according to 247sports.com, is considered the leader for George, who averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game his junior season.