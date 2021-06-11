Chris Livingston, who is visiting KU this weekend, has 10 hoops schools, pros on list

Offered a scholarship by KU, Chris Livingston is regarded by some as the most physically gifted prospect out of Akron since LeBron James. USA Basketball photo

Chris Livingston, the No. 4-ranked player in the basketball recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, who is set to visit Kansas on Friday through Sunday, has narrowed his list of schools to 10, according to Tipton Edits.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior wing from Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, told analyst Joe Tipton he is considering KU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Memphis, LSU, Ohio State, Georgetown, Tennessee State, Florida and Alabama. He also said he will consider playing pro ball in the new Overtime Elite League.

After making an official visit to KU this weekend, he will head to Kentucky for a visit June 18-20.

“I’ll consider every option in my recruitment process and as far as the next level goes I haven’t really been rushing anything, but I’m always thinking about my future, always looking ahead and looking forward to what’s to come,” he told Zagsblog.com.

He was offered a scholarship by KU coach Bill Self on May 3.

Livingston averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game his junior season at (18-5) Buchtel.

Here is 247sports.com recruiting analyst Jerry Meyer’s scouting report on Livingston, who is ranked No. 6 nationally by 247sports.com and ESPN.com.

“Tremendous physical build for a wing. Has explosive athleticism and can make plays in traffic. Loves to attack the rim. Has a powerful spin move to finish off drives. Shoots it well enough from deep but an area for improvement. Handles well in space but needs to tighten and refine his handle. Can deliver a pass on the move. Active player who comes up with balls off the glass and the floor. Has great potential as a multi positional defender.”

Livingston scored a career-high 54 points on 22-of-27 shooting with 12 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in Buchtel’s 106-44 win over Akron East last January. He had eight dunks in the game.

Omaha Biliew visiting KU on Saturday

KU on Saturday will welcome to campus Omaha Biliew, a 6-8, 205-pound junior forward from Waukee (Iowa) High School, who is ranked No. 6 in the Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com.

Biliew, who was born in Omaha, Nebraska, visited Nebraska on Sunday and Iowa on Monday. He will visit Iowa State June 16 and is planning visits to Kentucky and Gonzaga according to hawkcentral.com.

Biliew has also heard from coaches from Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, Western Kentucky, Miami, Baylor and others.

KU offers scholarship to senior big man

Cameron Corhen, a 6-9, 210-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, who is unranked in the recruiting Class of 2022 at this time, has been offered a scholarship by KU, he reported on Twitter.

Corhen, who is originally from Dallas, is being recruited by KU, Illinois, Arizona, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and others.

Corhen averaged 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as a junior at John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. He told 247sports.com he will visit Houston, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech. He’s also considering visiting Georgia Tech and Florida State.

He told The Star in a direct Twitter message he would visit KU “likely sometime in the fall.”

“Cameron Corhen is a highly intriguing prospect with his length, athleticism and ability to shoot from the outside. He’s currently unranked in the 2022 class, but his offer list and his tape tell you that’s about to change,” wrote Derek Piper of 247sports.com.